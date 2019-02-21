Saint Francis University Coach Kyle Almoney Resigns

Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania is on the market for a new head coach. The team was informed on Wednesday that their former head coach, Kyle Almoney, had resigned.

The personnel change after York County media reported that the 39-year old coach has been charged with the theft of nearly $40,000 from a nonprofit swimming club that he founded in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County district attorney’s office, the money was taken between 2015 and 2017, when Almoney used team funds on a trip to Hawaii with his wife and other personal expenses.

The charges also claim that he used club funds for The Ville Swimming Academy, which he also founded, and for costs related to his position as the head coach of the Millersville University women’s swimming team.

Almoney spent 1 season as the head coach of Division I Saint Francis University (not to be confused with Saint Francis College in Brooklyn, which is a member of the same Northeastern Conference).

Almoney has been charged with 3 felonies related to the accusations. He was arraigned on Tuesday and a judge set bail at $40,000.

Saint Francis University finished 3rd out of 8 teams at the Northeast Conference Championships last weekend. That’s the same position as they finished in 2018, the year before Almoney’s arrival.