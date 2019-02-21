2019 Patriot League Championships: Day 1 Finals Recap

2019 PATRIOT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Bucknell University (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Navy men (15x) & Navy women (7x)

200 MEDLEY RELAY

On the women’s side, Navy won this one by nearly a full second, clocking a 1:40.17 to just miss their meet record from 2016 by less than two tenths. Senior Lauren Barber was key here for Navy, splitting a 27.43, while freshman Sarah Sorenson anchored at 22.67. Both swimmers had field-best splits. Army touched 2nd in 1:41.12, getting a strong 27.80 from senior Kara Wineinger, while Bucknell was 3rd in 1:42.39 as junior Emma Hadley had the fastest backstroke leg (25.38).

The podium looked the same for the men, with Navy winning at 1:27.35 followed by Army (1:28.33) and Bucknell (1:29.19). James Wilson (21.84 back), Zachary Piedt (20.98 fly) and Vince Everman (19.64), all seniors, had field-best splits for Navy. Bucknell’s Chadd Cummings (24.37) had the best breaststroke split.

800 FREE RELAY

Navy was led by freshman Martina Thomas to the win in the 800 free relay, as she clocked a 1:45.06 to get them off to a great start. Barber was 1:45.44 to anchor it as they finished up at 7:06.23, decimating the Patriot League and meet record of 7:09.61 set by Navy in 2016. Navy was well ahead of the field, with Lehigh 2nd (7:18.05) and Bucknell just behind them (7:18.40). Ann Foley had a 1:46.05 lead-off to power Lehigh to the win.

Navy’s men collected another win with a 6:26.13, getting 1:35.1’s from Ryan Waters and Dominick Wallace, both sophomores, on the third and fourth splits. Army was 2nd in 6:30.30, with Boston University 3rd (6:35.82). Army was boosted by a 1:35.90 second split from senior Tom Ottman.