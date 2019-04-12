Kentucky HS Record-holder Will Cole Verbally Commits to Virginia

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Will Cole, a junior at St. Xavier High School in Louisville, Kentucky, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Virginia for 2020-21. He’ll join Brian Brennan, Jack Moore, Josh Fong, Matt Brownstead, Noah Nichols, and Tanner Hering in the class of 2024.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic goals at the University of Virginia! I am so thankful for my friends, family, and coaches for their endless support throughout my swimming career. I cannot wait to be apart [sic] of such an amazing family! GO HOOS🔶🔷⚔️ #levelup #wahoowa”

Cole won the 200 free (1:36.91) and 100 back (47.23) at the 2019 Kentucky High School Athletic Association Swimming & Diving Championships. The latter swim tied the KHSAA state record set by Nicolas Albiero in 2017. Cole’s name is also in the Kentucky high school record book in the 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay; both records were set by St. Xavier in 2018. At this year’s championships, Cole went 43.92 to anchor the winning 400 free relay and split 19.97 on the runner-up 200 free relay.

Cole swims year-round with Lakeside Swim Team. He has been on a tear since the conclusion of high school season, going best times in the 50/100/500 free and 100 fly at Kentucky LSC Senior Short Course Championships and in the 50 back, 100 breast, and 200 IM at Southern Premier Invitational. At 2018 Winter Juniors East, he took fourth in the 100 back, 9th in the 100 fly, and 10th in the 200 back.

Cole’s best times would have made him the Cavaliers’ second-fastest 100 backstroker, fourth 100 freestyler, and fifth 100 flyer this season. He would have scored in the C final of the 100 back and would have just missed getting a second swim in the 200 back and 100 fly at 2019 ACC Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 22.37

100 back – 47.23

200 back – 1:46.46

100 fly – 47.95

50 free – 20.34

100 free – 44.34

200 free – 1:36.91

500 free – 4:29.40

