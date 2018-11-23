Matt Brownstead, #11 in Class of 2020, Makes Verbal Commitment to UVA

Matt Brownstead, who hails from Port Matilda, Pennsylvania, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Virginia for 2020-21. Brownstead is a junior at State College Area High School and the #11 recruit on our Way Too Early Ranking of High School Boys in the Class of 2020.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Virginia to continue my athletic and academic career. I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing family.”

Brownstead is the top 50 freestyler in the class of 2020. A NISCA All-American, he was runner-up in the 50 free (20.08) and placed 4th in the 100 free (45.23) as the lone sophomore in both A finals at the 2018 PIAA Boys 3A Swimming & Diving Championships. Swimming with the club team State College Area Y Aqualions, Brownstead competed at Richmond Futures this summer. He placed 2nd in the 50/100 free, 11th in the 200 free, and 7th in the 100 fly, picking up new times in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 100 fly and 200 IM. His year-on-year progression in those events is impressive:

LCM Event 2017 PB 2018 PB 50 free 24.87 23.21 100 free 55.57 51.94 200 free 2:03.42 1:55.86 100 back 1:04.46 1:00.68 100 fly 59.49 56.91 200 IM 2:19.10 2:12.57

Brownstead was selected to attend USA Swimming’s National Select Camp in October. His 23.21 ties Ryan Hoffer’s as the 25th-fastest 50m free all-time for 15-16 boys, and his 20.08 would almost have scored at 2018 ACC Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.08

100 free – 45.23

200 free – 1:39.42

100 fly – 49.25