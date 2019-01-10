Virginia Earns Verbal Commitment from 2x VISAA Champ Noah Nichols

Noah Nichols of Midlothian, Virginia has announced his intention to swim for the University of Virginia in the class of 2024. Jack Moore, Jean-Pierre Khouzam, and Matt Brownstead have also verbally committed to the Hoosiers for the fall of 2020.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at UVA!”

Nichols is a junior at The Steward School in Richmond. He won both the 500 free (4:42.55) and 100 breast (56.07) at the 2018 Virginia Independent Schools Swimming & Diving Championship. In club swimming, he represents Poseidon Swimming and is coming off a successful Winter Juniors East in which he placed 10th in the 100 breast and 18th in the 200 breast and took home PBs in the 100 breast and 200 IM.

Nichols’ best times are already just on the doorstep of scoring at ACC Championships. In 2018 it took 54.5, 1:59.3, and 1:46.8 to get second swims in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM at the conference meet.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 54.89

200 breast – 2:01.34

200 IM – 1:53.32

500 free – 4:42.55

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].