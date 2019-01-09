Akron/Duquesne Dual to Feature Mystery Events, Will Stream on ESPN+

With swimmers coming back to school and dual meet racing after mid-season invites, winter break, and tough training, sometimes it’s easier to switch things up.

That’s exactly what the plan is for the upcoming Akron v. Duquesne women’s dual meet this weekend, which will be streamed live on ESPN+.

In a non-traditional format, teams will have an already-in-place lineup for each event. Each event, as the pre-selected swimmers are behind the blocks, the scorers’ table will draw an event from the mystery hat, announce it, and then those swimmers will race that event. That moment will be the first the swimmer will learn of their event.

“Dave and I came up with this concept a few days ago and thought it would be an excellent challenge for our swimmers,” said head coach Brian Peresie. “Our team is very excited, anxious and pumped for this meet. For me, it will be interesting to watch how the team tackles this challenge. I’m curious to see what we learn about ourselves through this experience. I have no idea what the outcome will ultimately be, but I am confident we will have a lot to talk about once the water goes calm.”

This kind of format means that a distance swimmer from Akron could be behind the blocks against a sprint freestyler from Duquense, and the event being called is a 200 breast.

Swim fans may remember last semester when Auburn and Virginia had a similar ‘mystery’ dual meet, only the mystery was a bit different. For that meet, swimmers knew what 2 or 3 individual events they had for the day, they just didn’t know when they’d be racing that event. For this meet, swimmers know when they have their events, but they don’t know what the event is until they’re stepping on the blocks.

Swimmers may compete in a maximum of four events. Either two relays and two individual events, or one relay and three individual events.

Order of Events

Event 1 – 1 Meter Diving

Event 2 – 3 Meter Diving

Event 3 – 200 Medley Relay

Events 4-12 – Mystery

Event 13 – 200 Free Relay

Events 14-21 – Mystery

Event 22 – 400 Medley Relay

Mystery events are as follows:

50, 100, 200, 500, 1000 Freestyle

50, 100, 200, Fly, Back, Breast

100, 200, 400 IM