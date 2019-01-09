NCAA Weekly Preview #8: Which College Meets to Watch This Week

There are oftentimes too many meets to focus on in one week of the NCAA season. With all of the racing going on across the country this week, zone in on a few big ones that should produce fast swimming, great races, and more intrigue.

The weekly preview is meant to highlight big meets of the week, including any key races to watch, people coming back from injury or time off, or anything else you need to know. Let us know in the comments about other meets we didn’t talk about here, and why we should pay attention to them!

Note that these are just several meets that piqued our interest, and this is not a comprehensive preview for every single meet happening this week.

TEXAS V. AUBURN

Date – 1/10

Hosts – Auburn

Why you should pay attention: It’s always going to be interesting when Texas is in town, and the Longhorn men and women are headed to Auburn to take on the Tigers. How beat up will the Longhorn men look? Will the UT women have the same fire they’ve been showing all year? For Auburn, their women have been pretty strong this season, and Aly Tetzloff and Erin Falconer, in particular, might be hard to stop individually.

LOUISVILLE V. MISSOURI

Date – 1/10

Hosts – Missouri

Why you should pay attention: Missouri head coach Greg Rhodenbaugh is still under Title IX investigation while the Tigers plug on under interim head coach Andy Grevers. Louisville comes to town, and they have Mallory Comerford and Zach Harting back after their trip to Hangzhou for Worlds.

TENNESSEE V. VIRGINIA

Date – 1/11

Hosts – Virginia

Why you should pay attention: Some of the Tennessee swimmers will be competing this week at the Pro Swim Series at their home pool before heading off to Charlottesville to take on the Cavaliers. It’s the first we’ll see of these teams in the second semester, and it should be an exciting match-up between strong teams from power conferences.

PACIFIC V. STANFORD

Date – 1/11

Hosts – Stanford

Why you should pay attention: It’s men only, with our first looks at Stanford in 2019. Junior Grant Shoults just underwent shoulder surgery last week, so the Cardinal will be relying on other swimmers to pick up slack in the distance freestyle events the rest of the year.

TEXAS V. GEORGIA

Date – 1/12

Hosts – Georgia

Why you should pay attention: The Texas tour won’t stop with Auburn, as they’ll hop one state further to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. The UGA men just raced Harvard in what was actually a fairly competitive meet, and they’ll really have to step it up if they want to make things close at all with the Longhorn men.

