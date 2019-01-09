NCAA Weekly Preview #8: Which College Meets to Watch This Week

There are oftentimes too many meets to focus on in one week of the NCAA season. With all of the racing going on across the country this week, zone in on a few big ones that should produce fast swimming, great races, and more intrigue.
The weekly preview is meant to highlight big meets of the week, including any key races to watch, people coming back from injury or time off, or anything else you need to know. Let us know in the comments about other meets we didn’t talk about here, and why we should pay attention to them!
Note that these are just several meets that piqued our interest, and this is not a comprehensive preview for every single meet happening this week.
TEXAS V. AUBURN
- Date – 1/10
- Hosts – Auburn
Why you should pay attention: It’s always going to be interesting when Texas is in town, and the Longhorn men and women are headed to Auburn to take on the Tigers. How beat up will the Longhorn men look? Will the UT women have the same fire they’ve been showing all year? For Auburn, their women have been pretty strong this season, and Aly Tetzloff and Erin Falconer, in particular, might be hard to stop individually.
LOUISVILLE V. MISSOURI
- Date – 1/10
- Hosts – Missouri
Why you should pay attention: Missouri head coach Greg Rhodenbaugh is still under Title IX investigation while the Tigers plug on under interim head coach Andy Grevers. Louisville comes to town, and they have Mallory Comerford and Zach Harting back after their trip to Hangzhou for Worlds.
TENNESSEE V. VIRGINIA
- Date – 1/11
- Hosts – Virginia
Why you should pay attention: Some of the Tennessee swimmers will be competing this week at the Pro Swim Series at their home pool before heading off to Charlottesville to take on the Cavaliers. It’s the first we’ll see of these teams in the second semester, and it should be an exciting match-up between strong teams from power conferences.
PACIFIC V. STANFORD
- Date – 1/11
- Hosts – Stanford
Why you should pay attention: It’s men only, with our first looks at Stanford in 2019. Junior Grant Shoults just underwent shoulder surgery last week, so the Cardinal will be relying on other swimmers to pick up slack in the distance freestyle events the rest of the year.
TEXAS V. GEORGIA
- Date – 1/12
- Hosts – Georgia
Why you should pay attention: The Texas tour won’t stop with Auburn, as they’ll hop one state further to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. The UGA men just raced Harvard in what was actually a fairly competitive meet, and they’ll really have to step it up if they want to make things close at all with the Longhorn men.
FULL SCHEDULE
|Evansville @ Eastern Illinois
|1/9
|Binghamton @ Marist
|1/10
|Texas @ Auburn
|1/10
|Incarnate Word @ FSU
|1/10
|Louisville @ Missouri
|1/10
|Bucknell @ Loyola
|1/11
|Buffalo @ Duquesne
|1/11
|St. Louis @ Eastern Illinois
|1/11
|Dartmouth @ BC
|1/11
|Notre Dame, Iowa @ Illinois
|1/11
|Notre Dame @ Iowa
|1/11
|Iowa State @ Omaha
|1/11
|Kansas, North Colorado @ North Arizona
|1/11
|Purdue @ Michigan State
|1/11
|Princeton @ Rutgers
|1/11
|Rice @ North Texas
|1/11
|Tennessee @ Virginia
|1/11
|Akron @ Youngstown State
|1/11
|Fresno State @ SDSU
|1/11
|Pacific @ Stanford
|1/11
|Lehigh @ Army
|1/11
|South Dakota/Saint Louis @ Western Illinois
|1/11
|Buffalo Diving Invite
|1/11
|Holy Cross @ Fairfield
|1/11
|GW, American @ Georgetown
|1/12
|Incarnate Word, Delta State @ LSU
|1/12
|Marist @ Boston College
|1/12
|Vanderbilt @ Marshall
|1/12
|Lindenwood @ Missouri State
|1/12
|Washington State @ ASU
|1/12
|Vermont @ Northeastern
|1/12
|Kenyon @ Oakland
|1/12
|Campbell, Howard, VMI @ ODU
|1/12
|Adelphi, Iona @ Stony Brook
|1/12
|East Carolina @ South Carolina
|1/12
|Arkansas, Rice @ SMU
|1/12
|Xavier @ Cincinnati
|1/12
|Connecticut @ Dartmouth
|1/12
|UNC Wilmington @ Davidson
|1/12
|Akron @ Duquesne
|1/12
|Bryant @ Massachusetts
|1/12
|Queens, W&M @ Duke
|1/12
|FSU, Miami @ Alabama
|1/12
|UNC, Penn State @ Navy
|1/12
|Northern Iowa @ Iowa State
|1/12
|TCU @ West Virginia
|1/12
|Villanova @ Providence
|1/12
|Seton Hall @ Yale
|1/12
|Rutgers, Villanova @ Princeton
|1/12
|Siena College @ St. Francis
|1/12
|Minnesota @ Hawaii
|1/12
|Nebraska @ Omaha
|1/12
|Virginia Tech @ Virginia
|1/12
|Wingate @ Gardner-Webb
|1/12
|Georgia Southern @ North Florida
|1/12
|Drexel @ Towson
|1/12
|Central Connecticut @ FIU
|1/12
|Boston U @ Colgate
|1/12
|Grand Canyon @ BYU
|1/12
|Penn, Brown @ Harvard
|1/12
|Army @ Bucknell
|1/12
|West Point @ Bucknell
|1/12
|Washington State @ Arizona
|1/12
|Texas @ Georgia
|1/12
|South Dakota/Eastern Illinois @ Western Illinois
|1/12
|Fresno State @ San Diego
|1/12
|UC San Diego @ Cal Poly
|1/12
|Columbia @ Cornell
|1/12
|Wayne State @ Eastern Michigan
|1/12
|Davenport @ Illinois State
|1/12
|UW Green Bay @ Northern Michigan
|1/12
|Wagner @ Rhode Island
|1/13
|Fairfield @ Seton Hall
|1/13
|Columbia @ Cornell
|1/13
|UIC, Cleveland State @ IUPUI
|1/11-1/12
|Air Force @ Seattle
|1/11-1/12
|Lions Cup (Pepperdine, Alaska, Loyola Marymount)
|1/11/-1/12
