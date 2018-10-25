Auburn and Virginia Will Determine Event Order by Drawing From A Hat

Virginia v. Auburn

Friday, October 26, 2018 (swimming at 10am and 5pm; diving at 2pm)

Aquatic and Fitness Center- Charlottesville, Va.Swimming- 10 a.m.

Live Results

We all know that dual meets can sometime be a bit…less than exciting, and that even applies to dual meets in October between two storied programs.

The UVA coaching staff knows this as well as anyone, and head coach Todd DeSorbo decided he wanted to switch things up a little bit for Friday’s home meet against Auburn.

It helps that that DeSorbo and Auburn’s head coach Gary Taylor were on the coaching staff together at NC State and are “fast friends,” as Virginia’s associate head coach, Tyler Fenwick, put it, and Taylor readily agreed.

So, on Friday, the event order for the meet will be picked out a hat as the meet goes.

Swimmers will know which events they will be swimming, but won’t know until moments before the race that they’re up next, meaning they’ll have to be ready to go the whole session, or at least until their final event of the session is done.

There will be two sessions, 10am and 5pm, and all of the standard first half events will be in the morning, and all of the rest in the afternoon. The schools will contest both medley relays and the two shorter free relays.

It’ll be just the 2nd meet as head coach for Taylor, who landed the gig at Auburn after the departure of longtime coach Brett Hawke earlier this year. The Auburn women ranked 15th in our initial power rankings, while the Auburn men, dealing with the early losses of last year’s stars Zach Apple and Hugo Gonzalez, were unranked. The women beat Florida Gulf Coast 163-73 last week, while the men’s team has yet to compete.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have gotten off to a strong start to the season, having swept dual meets against Penn State and Pittsburgh, and with the women finishing 3rd at the SMU Classic a couple weeks ago. Megan Moroney currently ranks in the top five in the nation in two events, as do three Cavalier relays. We ranked the women 9th and the men 12th in the first edition of our power rankings.