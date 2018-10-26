Northwestern Adds Futures Champ Emma Lepisova to Class of 2023

Burlingame Aquatic Club’s Emma Lepisova has verbally committed to the Northwestern Wildcats for 2019. She is the reigning Futures Santa Clara champion in the 200m backstroke.

I would first like to thank all the people who have helped me through this whole recruiting process: my coach, my family, my friends, and all the coaches I have had the pleasure of speaking to throughout my recruiting journey. I chose Northwestern because of the perfect balance between swimming and academics. I will be able to pursue my swimming career while studying at one of the best universities in the world. The team and coaches were welcoming and kind, and I am extremely excited to be on this amazing team! Go Cats!

TOP TIMES (SCY/LCM)

100 back – 55.03/1:04.68

200 back – 1:57.77/2:17.18

100 free – 52.72/57.93

200 IM – 2:06.19/2:27.00

Lepisova is primarily a backstroker. She scored a C final appearance at the 2018 Speedo Summer Jr Nationals, touching 22nd in the 200 back. In the 100 back, representing San Mateo High School, Lepisova competed in the A final at the 2018 CIF State Championships, where she placed 5th.

Lepisova will add backstroke depth to the NU roster– her 200 back time is already fast enough to make the Big Ten C final. She joins Ally Larson and Lizzy Follmer in NU’s incoming class of 2023.