2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 1 Finals Live Recap (Distance)

The first session of the 2019 Pro Swim Series will kick off tonight in Knoxville, Tennessee. This is the first time Knoxville will be hosting a Pro Swim Series meet. Tonight is distance only, featuring the 800 free for women and men.

We won’t get a chance to see Katie Ledecky tonight in one of her best events, but she’ll be racing the rest of the week. Erica Sullivan from the Sandpipers of Nevada is the top seed for the women, as Leah Smith of Tuscon Ford Aquatics, who was initially on the psych sheets, isn’t on the heat sheets for tonight. Young talent Mariah Denigan of the Northern KY Clippers and seasoned open water star Ashley Twichell are two others to watch for the women.

For the men, two former NCAA standouts will go head-to-head. Former South Carolina Gamecock Akaram Mahmoud, who is from Egypt, is the top seed, followed closely by Anton Ipsen. Ipsen swam at NC State and is a Danish-born swimmer.

800 FREE TIMED FINALS – WOMEN

2020 Olympic Trials cut – 8:48.09

800 FREE TIMED FINALS – MEN