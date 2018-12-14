16 Jack Moore Verbally Commits to In-state UVA for 2020-21

Ashburn, Virginia’s Jack Moore has verbally committed to swim at the University of Virginia beginning in the 2020-21 school year. Jean-Pierre Khouzam and Matt Brownstead have also verbally committed to the Cavaliers’ class of 2024. Moore is the #16 recruit on our Way Too Early list of top-20 boys in the high school class of 2020. He is a junior at Briar Woods High School and swims year-round for Snow Swimming.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. I can’t wait to be a part of such an awesome program! Go HOOS! ⚔️#levelup2020”

Moore is a freestyler whose niche is the 200/100 range, but he’s made a lot of progress in his 50 over the last year, making him a great relay prospect. He recently competed at Winter Juniors East in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 200 IM. He placed 15th in the 200 free and 19th in the 200 IM, earning a PB in the latter with his first sub-1:50 (1:49.74). Moore had an outstanding long course season, beginning with the Irish Open Swimming Championships in April where he improved his lifetime bests in the LCM 50 free (24.16), 200 IM (2:07.39), and 400 IM (4:37.63), and ending at the TYR ISCA Summer Senior Championships with new PBs in the LCM 100 free (52.01), 200 free (1:53.96), 400 free (4:09.39), and 100 fly (59.25). He won the 100/200 free and was an A-finalist in the rest of his events: 50 free, 400 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

In high school swimming, Moore was runner-up in the 200 free (1:39.17) and third in the 100 free (45.68) as a sophomore at the 2018 VHSL Class 5 State Meet. He led off the winning 200 medley relay (23.70) and swam a 45.93 anchor on the Briar Woods 400 free relay (that was DQd).

Best Times:

200 free – 1:37.40

100 free – 45.33

50 free – 20.89

