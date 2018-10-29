Virginia Reels in Verbal Commitment from 2020’s Jean-Pierre Khouzam

Cincinnati, Ohio’s Jean-Pierre Khouzam has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Virginia for 2020-21, becoming the first prospective member of the men’s swimming and diving class of 2024.

Khouzam is a junior at St. Xavier High School and he swims year-round for Dayton Raiders. He recently attended the 2018 National Select Camp in Colorado Springs, having been invited on the strength of his performances this summer. Khouzam lit up Summer Juniors from the very first event, dropping 2 full seconds in the 200 fly to lead qualifiers out of heats with 2:00.52. He wound up 4th (behind Harry Homans, Zachary Smith and Ben Miller) in a crowded final that saw the top 4 all finish with 2:00s. He scored PBs in the 100 free (51.57 leading off the 400 free relay), 200 free (1:53.62), and 100 fly (54.80), going 4-for-4 in his events.

In high school season, Khouzam contributed to Saint X’s 10th consecutive OHSAA state title in February. He was runner-up in the Division 1 100 fly (47.76) and 8th in the 200 free (1:39.40 in prelims) and contributed legs to the winning 200 medley (21.53 butterfly) and 400 free (46.11) relays.

Khouzam has 2 years to continue his development before he suits up for the Cavaliers but his 200 fly would already score in the C final at ACCs. Virginia’s only points in the event at the 2018 conference meet came from Ted Schubert and Zach Fong in the A final; both will have graduated by the time Khouzam begins. The Cavs have pulled in 4 of the top 16, including 3 of the top 10, recruits from the high school class of 2019 so Khouzam will be welcomed by a strong group of freshman (Daniel Gyenis , Henry Schutte, Jack Walker, Jack Wright, Konnar Klinksiek, Max Edwards, and Sean Conway) when he arrives in Charlottesville.

Best Times:

200 fly – 1:48.28

100 fly – 47.76

50 fly – 23.34

200 free – 1:39.40

100 free – 45.66

200 back – 1:51.09

100 back – 50.98

