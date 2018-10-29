2018 FINA World Cup Beijing Preview: No Chad Le Clos Or Wang Jianjiahe

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BEIJING

Friday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 4th

Beijing National Aquatics Centre, Water Cube

Heats at 10am local/Finals at 7pm local

SCM

Entry List

Many of the same names prevalent thus far over the first two clusters of the 2018 FINA World Cup will be present in Beijing to kick-off the third and final cluster of this season’s series. America’s Michael Andrew and Blake Pieroni are set to race, as are World Cup mainstays Ranomi Kromowidjojo of Netherlands and Mitch Larkin of Australia.

Olympic champion Pernille Blume is on the entry list representing her nation of Denmark, as is China’s flymeister Li Zhuhao.

Missing from the initial entry lists, however, are South Africa’s Chad Le Clos and China’s Wang Jianjiahe. Le Clos is currently ranked 9th overall in the money standings, set back from previous years with a loss to Michael Andrew in the 100m fly in Kazan while also missing a day of World Cup competition due to illness. For Wang’s part, the teen has crushed World Junior Records en route to gold across the circuit, yet will be absent on her home turf this time around. She’s ranked 4th in the money standings through cluster #2.

Heading into competition this weekend at the Water Cube, site of Michael Phelps’ historic 8 Olympic gold medal haul, Vlad Morozov and Sarah Sjostrom lead the overall money lists for the men and women, respectively.

The top 5 earners are as follows:

Men’s Top 5 Earners Through Cluster #2:

Vlad Morozov, Russia – $113,900 Anton Chupkov, Russia – $59,000 Michael Andrew, USA – $55,350 Nicholas Santos, Brazil – $49,500 (tied) Mitch Larkin, Australia – $49,500 (tied)

Women’s Top 5 Earners Through Cluster #2: