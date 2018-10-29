2018 Wisconsin Girls HS Sectional Meets Preview

The 2018 Wisconsin Girls HS sectional meets are coming up — here are a few sites to check up on as some of the best in the state go head-to-head before they converge at the state championships the weekend after this weekend.

DIVISION I MEETS TO FOLLOW

MIDDLETON – Middleton, the defending state champion, is reason enough to check out results from this meet, and they’re led by Gabriela Pierobon Mays, Hannah Aegerter, and Mekenna Licking. Meanwhile, Sun Praire sprinter Sophie Fiske, Verona/Mt. Horeb breaststroker Grace Bennin, and Madison West backstroker Katrina Marty make this a meet with plenty of top swimmers vying for sectional titles and high seeds for State. Sun Prairie and Verona/Mt. Horeb are two likely top-5 challengers at State, too, with Middleton favored to repeat as champions.

WAUKESHA SOUTH – Look for a great rivalry between hosts Waukesha South/Mukwonago co-op and Arrowhead. Waukesha South/Mukwonago just won the conference champs last weekend for the first time since 2007, shooting both of their free relays up to state-leading times across both divisions.

CEDARBURG – Hosts Cedarburg are a team to watch, as well as Brookfield East, Germantown and Menomonee Falls/Hamilton. Defending state champion in the 100 and 200 free, Cassie Stegner, swims for Menomonee Falls/Hamilton, while rising backstroker Reilly Tiltmann stars for Brookfield East.

DIVISION 2 MEETS TO WATCH

STOUGHTON – Madison Edgewood, looking for a four-peat at D2 State, is a top team here, along with McFarland, who placed 3rd last year. The best sprinter in the state, Alex Moderski of McFarland, is in her last high school season and will be looking to go out on a high note.

SECTIONAL AND STATE INFO

For more dates and information about the upcoming championship weekends, check out the WIAA website. You can also head over to WISCA to see top times, polls, and more for Wisconsin HS swimming.