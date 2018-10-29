LSU Women Overpower Tulane & Loyola, Win 11 of 16 Events

Tulane vs. LSU & Loyola (New Orleans)

Friday, October 26, 2019

New Orleans, LA

RESULTS

Final Score (Women Only) LSU 187, Tulane 108 LSU 229, Loyola (New Orleans) 55



After falling to the Kentucky Wildcats earlier in the week, Dave Geyer‘s LSU Tigers women’s team bounced back with a pair of victories against Tulane and Loyola in New Orleans, LA on Friday – winning 11 out of 16 events.

To kick things off, LSU squeaked out a narrow victory in the 200 medley relay in 1:43.26 over Tulane in 1:43.49 thanks to a 23.36 anchor from Leyre Casarin. Tulane responded with back-to-back wins with Olivia Johnson‘s 10:04.30 in the 1,000 free (1-2 finish) and Shelly Zelnick‘s 1:51.18 in the 200 free. Both of those performances were season-best times.

In another tight race, LSU’s Kate Zimmer was able to get her hand on the wall first in the 100 back with a 55.48 over Tulane’s Paris Zhang in 55.61. After that, the Tigers won the next seven consecutive races with Summer Spradley in the 100 breast (1:02.64), Helen Grossman in the 200 fly (2:01.94), Haylee Knight in the 50 free (23.65), Elizabeth Cui in 3M diving (342.30 points), Knight in the 100 free (51.86), Cassie Kalisz in the 200 back (1:59.20), and Spradley in the 200 breast (2:16.08).

Tulane made a strong push towards the end of the meet, winning 3 out of the last 5 events. First, Johnson stopped the bleeding with a commanding victory in the 500 free, following up her win in the 1,000 earlier in the session with a 4:56.02. After LSU’s Grossman won the 100 fly (54.83) and Cui won 1M diving (323.10 points), Tulane’s Kate McDonald clipped LSU’s Nicole Rozier in the 200 IM by the slimmest of margins – 2:04.33 to 2:04.34. In the final event of the meet, Tulane won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:29.09 over LSU in 3:30.37.

The LSU women are in action next at the Art Adamson Invitational and UT Diving Invitational starting November 14th in College Station, TX and Austin, TX, respectively. Tulane’s next competition is November 3rd vs. Georgia Southern in Statesboro, GA. Loyola us up next at the Tiger Invitational in San Antonio, TX beginning November 16th.