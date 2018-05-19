Virginia Adds Verbal from Sprinter Konnar Klinksiek for Class of 2023

Konnar Klinksiek, a junior at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch, Texas, has added his name to the list of verbal commits to the University of Virginia’s class of 2023. His future teammates in Charlottesville will include Daniel Gyenis , Henry Schutte, Jack Walker, Jack Wright, Max Edwards, and Sean Conway.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at The University of Virginia! Thank you to everyone who has supported me and helped give this amazing opportunity. Go Hoos!!!”

Klinksiek swims for his high school and for Alamo Area Aquatic Association. A NISCA All-American, he swam the sprint double at the 2018 Texas UIL 6A State Championships, finishing 3rd in both the 50 free (20.38) and the 100 free (45.30). In club swimming he adds back and fly to the repertoire. At the NCSA Spring Championship he was an A-finalist in the 50 free and 100 fly, and a B-finalist in the 50 fly. He went best times in all three events, and in the 100 back.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.34

100 free – 45.03

50 fly – 21.97

100 fly – 48.73

50 back – 24.30

100 back – 47

