Chachi Gustafson to Join Brother Max in NCAA with Verbal to Ohio State

Chachi Gustafson, whose brother Max Gustafson is a freshman at West Virginia University, has verbally committed to The Ohio State University for 2019-20.

“I was born and raised in Ohio, so I’ve been a Buckeye fan my entire life. But after visiting the campus and meeting the swimmers and coaches, I knew I wanted to be more than a fan. I am excited to be a contributing member of the school and the team. The university is academically challenging and the team is first class. You can’t ask for more than that! O-H”

Gustafson is a junior at Ohio’s Shaker Heights High School; he swims year-round for the club team Shaker Sharks. Both team are coached by Eric Peterson. Gustafson went best times in the 100 fly and 100 back during high school season, placing fourth and eighth in the respective events at the OHSAA D1 Swimming and Diving State Championships.

Gustafson will join fellow verbal commit Jonah Cooper in the Buckeyes’ class of 2023.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 23.70

100 back – 50.23

100 fly – 49.18

200 fly – 1:50.80

50 free – 22.27

100 free – 47.42

