Max Edwards Announces Commitment to Virginia for 2019-20

Winston-Salem, North Carolina’s Max Edwards has given a verbal commitment to the University of Virginia’s class of 2023, where he will join fellow early commits Henry Schutte and Jack Walker on the Cavaliers’ roster.

“I chose UVA because it has a history of excellence in both academics and athletics. I know I can achieve my goals with support from great coaches and teammates. I can’t wait to get to Charlottesville and be a part of the UVA swimming family. Go HOOS!!”

Edwards is a junior at Ronald Reagan High School in Pfafftown, NC. He placed fourth in the 100 fly (49.56) and fourth in the 100 back (51.12) as a sophomore at the North Carolina 4A State Championships last February. He then went on to have a stellar meet at the Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup a month later, going best times in the 50 free, 50/200 back, 50/100/200 fly, and 100 IM. He won the 16-and-under 100 fly, was 3rd in the 50 fly, 5th in the 100 back, 7th in the 50 back and 200 back, and 11th in the 50 free.

At Winter Junior Nationals East this past December, where he was a C finalist in the 50 free and 100 fly, Edwards improved his PBs in the 50 free and 200 fly. Tim Hillen, Edwards’ coach at Enfinity Aquatic Club, told SwimSwam, “Max’s progression in the past 3 years is nothing short of remarkable. There is no reason he won’t continuing this pace under Coach DeSorbo and the UVA Staff. Excited for Max and his commitment to both Academic and Athletic excellence at UVA.”

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.59

100 back – 48.93

200 back – 1:49.60

100 fly – 48.21

