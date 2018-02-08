Sjöström, Christiansen Among Participants at Bergen Swim Festival

Coming this spring, the 2018 Bergen Swim Festival will feature top swimmers from various countries. Running from April 13th to 15th, and held at the Alexander Dale Oen Arena in Bergen, Norway, some preliminary information has been released by the meet organizers.

The big name expected at the meet is Swedish sprinter Sarah Sjöström. The 24-year-old holds long course world records in the 50m free, 100m free, 50m fly, and 100m fly. She also holds the short course world records in the 100m fly and 200m free. Sjöström is coming off of a 2017 summer campaign where she set new WRs in the 50 and 100m freestyle races, in addition to earning gold medals in the 50 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.

Hungarian Gergely Gyurta, a distance specialist, is also expected to compete at the meet, along with several Norwegian stars. Of the hometown names, featured are Henrik Christiansen, Susann Bjørnsen, and Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas. Christiansen, also a distance swimmer, will contest Gyurta in the distance races. Bjørnsen and Hvas both own several Norwegian national records, and Hvas is committed to swim in the United States for the University of North Carolina.