Easterns 100 Free Champ Brian Brennan Sends Verbal to UVA

After those of Jack Moore, Jean-Pierre Khouzam, Matt Brownstead, and Noah Nichols, the University of Virginia men’s swimming and diving team has added a verbal commitment from Brian Brennan to the class of 2024.

“I chose UVA because of the outstanding academics and athletics. The campus, coaches and team create an awesome environment that felt like home. Thanks to my family, coaches and teammates for all the encouragement and support. Go HOOS! #levelup #classof2020”

A Devon, Pennsylvania native, Brennan is a junior at The Haverford School. He won the 100 free (44.96) and placed third in the 50 free (20.54) at the 2018 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming & Diving Championships. He also led off Haverford’s runner-up 200 free relay (20.47) and winning 400 free relay (45.20) that clinched the team title for the Fords. Brennan swims year-round for Suburban Seahawks Club. He wrapped up the 2018 long course season by winning the 50 free at NCSA Summer Championships. He also finaled in the 100 free and 100 back, and earned lifetime bests in the 10/200/200 free and 100 back.

This fall he updated all his SCY times (50/100/200 free, 50/100 back, and 200 IM) at the NCAP Invite in December.

Brennan is less than 1/10 out of scoring range in the 50 free at the conference level. It took 20.04 in the 50 free, 43.68 in the 100 free, 1:36.60 in the 200 free, 48.05 in the 100 back, 47.60 in the 100 fly, and 1:46.89 in the 200 IM to get a second swim at the 2018 ACC Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.11

100 free – 44.51

200 free – 1:38.42

100 back – 50.01

100 fly – 49.89

200 IM – 1:49.38

