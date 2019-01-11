Versatile Elizabeth Broshears Gives Verbal Nod to Indiana for 2020-21

Elizabeth Broshears, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Evansville, Indiana, has announced her verbal commitment to Indiana University’s class of 2024. She will follow in the footsteps of her mother, who swam in college at the University of Evansville. Broshears will head to Bloomington with fellow commit Ella Ristic in the fall of 2020.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Indiana University! As an Indiana age group swimmer, I have always admired the academic and competitive excellence of this program. I am looking forward to achieving new goals with the coaching staff and my future teammates. I would like to thank my coaches, family, and friends for their continued support. Go Hoosiers!”

Broshears is a junior at Reitz Memorial High School. She swims year-round for Boonville Aquatic Dolphins and is a national-level qualifier in free, back, and fly events. At the 2018 Indiana High School Girls Swimming/Diving Championship, she was runner-up in the 50 free (23.34) and finished 3rd in the 100 fly (54.94).

This summer, she had a strong showing at Indiana Swimming Senior Long Course Championships where she was an A-finalist in the 50 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly and a B-finalist in the 100 free and 200 fly. The next week she swam at Speedo Junior Nationals, competing in the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly. All told, she picked up new PBs in the LCM 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly over the two-week period.

Broshears’ 50 free time is already fast enough to score for the Hoosiers at the conference level. She would have made the C final at 2018 B1G Championships in the 50 free and 100 fly. She is just a tick off in the 200 back (it took 1:58.08 to get a second swim), 100 back (it took 54.17), and 100 free (it took 50.04).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.89

100 free – 51.41

100 back – 56.01

200 back – 1:58.48

100 fly – 53.75