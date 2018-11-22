Ella Ristic, HM in our Class of 2020 Rankings, Verbally Commits to IU

Laguna Niguel, California’s Ella Ristic has verbally committed to Indiana University for the class of 2024. She made our list of Way Too Early 2020 Rankings for the High School Class of 2020 as Honorable Mention.

“SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Indiana University!! Special thanks to my family, friends and coaches for helping me get here!⚪️🔴 #gohoosiers”

Ristic is a junior at Santa Margarita Catholic High School and a 3-time CIF-Southern Section Division I champion. She tied for 1st in the 200 free (1:45.76) and came from behind to claim victory in the 500 free (4:48.26) as a freshman at the 2017 section meet. As a sophomore last year, she won the 100 free (49.61) and finished 3rd in the 200 free (1:45.93) individually and contributed to a pair of winning relays: 200 medley (she swam a 26.11 leadoff backstroke while her twin sister, Mia Ristic, anchored) and 400 free (she split 49.51). The 400 free relay broke the Division I record. Ristic went on to the 2018 California State Meet in Clovis and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:46.81) and took 3rd in the 100 free (49.68).

Ristic swims year-round for Irvine Novaquatics. She represented Team USA at 2017 USA World Junior Championships, swimming on the 4x200m free relay in prelims. Last December she won the 200 free at Winter Juniors West, going 1:46.90. She also competed in the 100 free (placing 12th) and the 50 free. This summer she was 10th in the 200 free (2:01.87) at Speedo Junior Nationals in her home pool. She also competed in the 100/400 free and 200 IM. The previous week she had swum the 100/200 free at Phillips 66 Nationals. While she went a best time in the 100 free in California high school season, and she has improved her backstroke this year, most of her best SCY and LCM times date from the spring of 2017.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 49.55

200 free – 1:45.76

500 free – 4:48.26

200 IM – 2:02.91

50 back – 26.08

100 back – 55.99