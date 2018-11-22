Ohio State Swim Club, Dayton Raiders Win Ohio LSC Titles

2018 Ohio Senior Championships (Tim Myers Senior Meet)

November 16th-18th, 2018

Miami University, Oxford, Ohio

25y (Short Course Yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2018 OH MAKO Tim Myers Senior Meet”

The Mason Manta Rays broke the Ohio LSC Senior Championships Mixed 200 Medley Relay at the 2018 Ohio Senior Championships last weekend, swimming a 1:33.18. The group of Carson Foster, Jacob Foster, Harna Minezawa, and Cora Dupre combined to break the old Meet Record of 1:34.58 by well over a second.

Splits:

Individually, 14-year old Ava Lachey of the Ohio State Swim Club was among the stars of the meet. She kicked off competition with a win in the 100 free (50.86) and the 100 fly (55.60), which were each lifetime bests by about 1.2 seconds. Her time in the 100 free is exactly .3 seconds away from breaking a nearly-40 year old LSC record of 50.56 set in 1979 by Lori Armbruster. It also ranks her 5th nationally in the 13-14 age group this season.

Other Highlight Results:

Ohio State post-grad Josh Fleagle won the men’s 100 free in 44.10, and 50 fly in 22.12.

won the men’s 100 free in 44.10, and 50 fly in 22.12. Dayton Raiders’ 14-year old James Edge swam lifetime bests crushed his lifetime bests by over 2 seconds in both the 200 breaststroke and 200 IM. In the former, he dropped from a 2:07.27 to 2:05.14; while he improved his 200 IM from 1:55.77 to 1:52.95. His 200 IM now ranks 3rd in the country in his age group, while the 200 breaststroke ranks tied-for-4th.

swam lifetime bests crushed his lifetime bests by over 2 seconds in both the 200 breaststroke and 200 IM. In the former, he dropped from a 2:07.27 to 2:05.14; while he improved his 200 IM from 1:55.77 to 1:52.95. His 200 IM now ranks 3rd in the country in his age group, while the 200 breaststroke ranks tied-for-4th. Elizabeth Quarin of the Dayton Raiders swept the women’s distance events, winning the 500 free in 4:56.36 (she was a second faster in prelims) and the 1650 in 16:45.65. Both were new best times, including a 12-and-a-half second drop in the mile.

of the Dayton Raiders swept the women’s distance events, winning the 500 free in 4:56.36 (she was a second faster in prelims) and the 1650 in 16:45.65. Both were new best times, including a 12-and-a-half second drop in the mile. Spencer Tussing of the Ohio State Swim Club won the same double – the 500 in 4:29.61 and the 1650 in 15:41.07.

of the Ohio State Swim Club won the same double – the 500 in 4:29.61 and the 1650 in 15:41.07. USA Swimming National Junior Teamer Carson Foster won the 200 fly in 1:44.11 and the 200 free in 1:36.54. The 200 fly was a new lifetime best by two-and-a-half seconds.

won the 200 fly in 1:44.11 and the 200 free in 1:36.54. The 200 fly was a new lifetime best by two-and-a-half seconds. His brother Jacob Foster won the 400 IM in 3:48.65.

won the 400 IM in 3:48.65. Jean-Pierre Khouzam won the 50 free in 20.78 and the 100 fly in 48.18. He was also the top qualifier in prelims, but was pipped by Foster by 4-tenths of a second in the 200 fly final.

Team Scores:

Women’s Top 5

Ohio State Swim Club – 2253 Mason Manta Rays – 1024.5 Dayton Raiders – 956.5 New Albany Aquatic Club – 567 United Swim Association – 426.5

Men’s Top 5

Dayton Raiders – 1482 Ohio State Swim Club – 1155.5 Mason Manta Rays – 1009 New Albany Aquatic Club – 549 Cincinnati Aquatic Club – 513

Combined Top 5