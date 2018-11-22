FHSAA 1A Sprint Champ Chadé Nersicio Moves Verbal from FSU to UF

Chadé Nersicio, who announced her verbal commitment to Florida State in May, has signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Florida for 2019-20. She will join the class of 2023 with Allie Piccirillo, Kathleen Golding, Ria Malhotra, Talia Bates, and Tylor Mathieu.

“[University of Florida] offer great academic programs and have a great swim team. I love the area and how diverse the school is. I have an Olympic dream and I believe UF will help that dream become a reality.”

Nersicio is originally from the Netherlands Antilles island of Curaçao but has lived in Florida for the last 3 years. She attends Trinity Christian Academy and swims year-round for East Coast Aquatic Club in Delray Beach. At the 2018 FHSAA Class 1A Championships last weekend, she won the 50 free by half a body length (22.66) and was 5th in the 100 free (50.64). Last year she was runner-up in the 50 free (22.93) and placed third in the 100 free (50.22), and as a sophomore she was 3rd in the 50 free (22.96) and 5th in the 100 free (51.02).

Nersicio is the National record holder for Curaçao in the 50 free, 50 fly, 50 breast, 100 free, 100 fly, and 100 breast. She is CARIFTA and CCCAN Champion in the 50 free, 50 fly, and 100 free. She represented her country at 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest and at 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor.

Florida head coach Jeff Poppell: “Chade, the 1A Florida High School State Champion in the 50 free, is one of the top sprinters in the state of Florida. She, along with Talia Bates, will provide valuable speed and immediate help to our short relays. Chade swims for Trinity Christian Academy in Lake Worth and the East Coast Aquatic Club coached by John Kjaerulff. Originally from Curaçao, Chade has represented her country at several major international competitions including the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest and the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor.”

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.66

100 free – 50.22

50 fly – 24.32

50 breast – 29.49

100 breast – 1:04.26

200 breast – 2:18.51

50 back – 25.64

100 IM – 56.69

