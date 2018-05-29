Florida State Picks Up Verbal Commitment from Sprinter Chadé Nersicio

Chadé Nersicio, who is going into her senior year at Trinity Christian Academy in Lake Worth, Florida, has announced her verbal commitment to Florida State University’s class of 2023. She will begin her collegiate career in the fall of 2019 with England’s Lizzie Harris, also verbally committed to the Seminoles for 2019-20.

“I’ve spent the past 3 years in Florida growing as a person and swimmer at ECAC. I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academics and to continue to grow as a swimmer at Florida State University. I would like to thank my coach, my mum, host family and everyone else who’s always supported and been there for me. GO NOLES!!!”

Nersicio, originally from the Netherlands Antilles island of Curaçao, is primarily a sprinter who has represented her country at major international competitions. She competed at 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest and at 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor. More recently she took home a gold in the 50m free (26.18) and the 100m free (58.81) at CARIFTA Swimming Championships. At last summer’s XXX CCCAN Swimming Championships in Trinidad and Togado, she came in 1st in the 50m fly (27.59), 100m free (57.67) and 50m free (26.45) and second in the 100m fly (1:02.27). In high school swimming, Nersicio was runner-up in the 50 free (22.93) and placed third in the 100 free (50.22) at the 2018 FHSAA Class 1A Swimming & Diving Championships. As a sophomore she was 3rd in the 50 free (22.96) and 5th in the 100 free (51.02).

Nersicio swims year-round for East Coast Aquatic Club in Delray Beach. Her coach told SwimSwam, “Chade has spent the last 3 years studying and training in Florida and is very excited to continue to do so in her next chapter as a student/athlete at Florida State University.”

Top SCY times:

50 Free – 22.93

100 Free – 50.22

50 Fly – 24.32

50 Breast – 29.49

100 Breast – 1:04.26

200 Breast – 2:18.51

50 Back – 25.64

100 IM – 56.69

