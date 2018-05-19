GBR National Junior Teamer Lizzie Harris Verbally Commits to Florida State

Lizzie Harris from Biddulph, England has verbally committed to swim for Florida State University in the fall of 2019. Harris specializes in middle-distance freestyle and trains with Stockport Metro. Harris represented Great Britain in international competition last June at the 2017 European Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel. The following month she donned the uniform of England and won a pair of silver medals swimming on England’s mixed 4×100 free relay and mixed 4×200 free relay teams at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas. Individually, she finaled in the 100 free, 200 free, and 400 free.

Harris’s converted times would have been among FSU’s top performances for 2017-18. She would have been the fastest 200 freestyler as well as the top 500 freestyler, while her 1000 would have ranked second and her 100, fifth.

LCM times (converted):

  • 100 free – 56.75 (49.68)
  • 100 free (relay) – 56.06 (49.06)
  • 200 free – 2:02.21 (1:47.21)
  • 400 free – 4:17.25 (4:48.23)
  • 800 free – 8:58.96 (10:03.87)

