Margalis Still Hoping for no 400 IM at Nationals (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINAL

PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

Melanie Margalis of Saint Petersburg and reigning NCAA champion Ella Eastin separated themselves from the field on the breaststroke leg of the women’s 400 IM, but Margalis’ freestyle was the difference maker as she charged home in 29.52 to win in a time of 4:36.81, a new PB. Margalis, who sat 7th in the world rankings with her 4:37.43 at the Austin Pro Swim, moves up to 4th in the world.

Eastin ended up 2nd in 4:38.43, slotting her into 11th in the world, while top seed from prelims Katie Ledecky moved up from 7th at the 300 to 3rd at the finish in 4:38.88, thanks to a sub-minute final 100. Eastin’s swim was a personal best.

Hali Flickinger (4:40.36) had a strong freestyle leg as well for 4th, and Ally McHugh (4:40.51) nearly ran her down but settled for 5th. Leah Smith had a solid rebound swim after a sub-par 4:52 in prelims, winning the B-final in 4:43.20.