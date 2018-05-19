CHSAA 4A State Prelims: Jack Moranetz Breaks 4A Record in 100 Breast

2018 Colorado High School Athletic Association Boys Swim-Dive 4A State Championships

Prelims – May 18th

Finals – May 19th

US Air Force Academy Natatorium, Colorado Springs, CO

Short Course Yards

Live Results

The CHSAA Boys 4A State meet began on Thursday at the US Air Force Academy Cadet Natatorium in Colorado Springs. Jack Moranetz (D’Evelyn) broke the 100 breast record, posting a 55.83 to come in just under the previous mark of 56.00. Moranetz went 55.28 in March of this year, so he has a good chance of bringing the record down further in finals. Moranetz also came in 2nd in the 200 free, posting a 1:42.26. Ryan Peterson (Wheat Ridge) took the top seed for finals with a 1:40.65.

Kyle Leach (Cheyenne Mountain), a Mizzou recruit, came away with top seeds for finals in the 50 and 100 free. In the 50, Leach posted a 20.78 to take the top seed by half a second. Leach’s personal best in the 50 is a 20.58 from March. In the 100, Leach posted a 45.54, which was also the fastest in the field by about half a second. His best time, however, is a 43.92 from December of last year, which would shatter the 4A record of 44.64.

Nicholas Sherman (Pine Creek) took the top seed for tomorrow’s 100 back final by posting a 50.06 in prelims. That gave him the top seed by nearly 3 seconds. That time was a personal best for Sherman, whose previous best was 51.00 from the CHSAA state meet last year.