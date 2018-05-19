CHSAA Boys 5A State Prelims: Elijah Warren Narrowly Misses Record

2018 Colorado High School Athletic Association Boys Swim-Dive 5A State Championships

Prelims – May 18th

Finals – May 19th

Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center, Thornton, CO

Short Course Yards

Live Results

The CHSAA Boys 5A State Championships kicked off with prelims on Thursday, May 18th. Regis Jesuit senior Elijah Warren scared the CHSAA 5A state record in the 100 breast with a 54.76. The Arizona State recruit posted his lifetime best of 54.31 in March of this year, signalling that he has a good chance of breaking the state record of 54.68 in finals. Warren also took the top seed in the 50 free, posting a 20.74 to just beat out 2nd place Austin Lane (20.77).

Fossil Ridge senior Danny Kovac is going into finals with a pair of top seeds, coming in the 200 IM and 100 fly. In the IM, Kovac, a Mizzou recruit, posted a speedy 1:47.98 to secure the top seed by over a second. Kovac’s best time in the 200 IM is 1:46.66 from March of this year. In the 100 fly, Kovac posted a 48.00 to take the top seed for finals by a wide margin. His personal best in the 100 fly is 47.02 from March as well.

Columbine junior Gavin Olson took the top seed in the 100 back, posting a 48.75. Olson’s best time is 48.05 from March.

The Regis Jesuit 200 medley relay team of Ty Coen, Elijah Warren, Jackson Gurley, and William Goodwin posted a 1:31.03 in prelims, tking the top seed and finishing exactly half a second off the state record of 1:30.53.