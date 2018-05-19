2018 Indianapolis Pro Swim Series: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES

The third and final preliminary session will go off this morning from the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis, as the fourth stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series will feature the 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back and 200 IM on the last day, in addition to the 800 freestyle. The 800 heats will take place this afternoon between prelims and finals, starting at 2:20 ET, except for the fastest heat of each which will be contested with finals.

Among the highlights on day 4 will be reigning Olympic and world champion Lilly King swimming the women’s 100 breaststroke, the fastest two Americans ever in the men’s event Kevin Cordes and Cody Miller will go to battle, and we’ll see Matt Grevers, Jacob Pebley and Justin Ress take each other on in the men’s 100 back. We’ll also see Chase Kalisz look to add two more PSS wins in the 200 fly and 200 IM.

Among today’s scratches, Taylor Ruck has opted out of the women’s 200 IM, and will solely focus on the 100 back, where she’s seeded 2nd to Olivia Smoliga.

Women’s 200 Fly Prelims

PSS Record: 2:06.76, Cammile Adams, 2012

Entered with a yards time and thus swimming in heat 1, Stanford’s Katie Drabot dropped a massive personal best in 2:08.38 to qualify 1st overall. Drabot knocked her previous best of 2:25.34 down by over 17 seconds and moves into 14th in the world rankings. She finished 2nd to Ella Eastin this past season at the NCAA Championships in the event.

Hali Flickinger of the Athens Bulldogs won the final heat of the ‘A’ flight to qualify 2nd overall in 2:09.11, coming just over a second off her season-best (2:08.04) which currently ranks her 10th in the world. Eastin and Cassidy Bayer won their circle-seeded heats to advance in 3rd and 4th, with Bayer registering a new season-best of 2:11.15 (Eastin’s was also a season best as it was her first LC 200 fly of the year).

Men’s 200 Fly Prelims

PSS Record: 1:55.29, Li Zhuhao, 2017

Chase Kalisz easily won heat 6 of the men’s 200 fly to qualify 1st overall for tonight’s final in a time of 1:58.29. Kalisz currently sits 9th in the world with his season-best of 1:55.63.

Pace Clark, Kalisz’s Athens Bulldog teammate, won the final heat in 1:59.58 for 2nd overall, and Indiana’s Corey Gambardella was right behind him to snatch the 3rd seed in 2:00.23, a new best time. Brendan Meyer won the other circle-seeded heat for 4th in 2:00.88.

Notably missing the A-final was Vini Lanza (2:02.66) and Tom Shields (2:03.90).

Women’s 100 Breast Prelims

PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni, 2011

Indiana’s Lilly King led the way in the women’s 100 breast prelims in 1:07.81, her first long course swim in the event this season.

Emily Weiss of the Cardinal Community Swim Club won the first circle-seeded heat in 1:08.02, moving her into 9th all-time in the 17-18 age group and missing her lifetime best by just .03. Melanie Margalis trailed her in that heat to qualify 3rd in 1:08.31, a new season-best.

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims

PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty, 2017

Cody Miller leads the way in the men’s 100 breast, posting a time of 1:01.37 from heat 6. Miller will look to better his season-best of 1:01-flat tonight in the final.

American Record holder Kevin Cordes and rising star Reece Whitley tied for the win in the 7th and final heat, posting times of 1:01.72, as they head into the final deadlocked in 2nd. Nic Fink won the first circle-seeded heat and qualifies 4th.

Among those missing the A-final was 200 breast winner Daniel Roy (1:03.24) and SCY American Record holder Ian Finnerty (1:03.99).

Women’s 100 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 58.96, Emily Seebohm, 2016

Club Wolverine’s Ali Deloof leads the women’s 100 back field into the final with her prelim time of 1:00.25, as she improves her season-best by over a second and moves into 25th in the world rankings.

Olivia Smoliga, who won this event at the last series stop in Mesa and currently sits 4th in the world, won the last heat to take the 2nd spot in 1:00.85, just ahead of Texas A&M’s Lisa Bratton (1:01.14).

Taylor Ruck cruised in to win the other circle-seeded heat in 1:01.25 and qualify in 4th. Ruck sits 3rd in the world with her 58.97 from the Commonwealth Games, and beat Smoliga head-to-head in Atlanta.

Men’s 100 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer, 2016

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

Men’s 200 IM Prelims