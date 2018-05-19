Atlanta Classic Day 2 Prelims: Michael Andrew Hits 22.1 50 Free

2018 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 18th-20th, 2018

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center (co-hosted by Swim Atlanta and Southern Crescent Aquatics Team)

LCM (50m) pool

Day 2 at the 2018 Atlanta Classic features five events as top U.S. swimmers such as Caeleb Dressel, Michael Andrew and Erika Brown are in action. Veteran Ryan Lochte did compete on Friday, but isn’t entered to swim any events the rest of the weekend.

Andrew was dominant in putting up the top time of the morning in the men’s 50 freestyle, clocking 22.10 to lead the field by over a second. He currently holds down the world’s #7 ranking with his 21.84 from the Louisville Pro Derby. Peter Holoda (23.28) and Shane Ryan (23.42), both of Tiger Elite Racing, sit 2nd and 3rd, while Dressel was back in 8th in 23.68.

Taylor Abbott of Tennessee Aquatics took the top seed in a pair of individual events, leading the way in the 200 fly (2:01.91) and 400 free (3:59.32).

Youssef Said of the Athens Bulldogs leads the 100 back (55.43) over Ryan (56.27), and Miguel de Lara Ojeda is the top qualifier in the men’s 200 breast at 2:15.50. Dressel also swam the 100 back, placing 23rd in 59.69.

The women’s side featured Olympian Micah Sumrall, who leads the 200 breast field in 2:30.65. Rising youngster Vanessa Pearl sits 2nd in 2:33.91.

Brown was in action in the 50 free, taking the 2nd seed in 26.10 behind Tennessee teammate Bailey Grinter (25.91). Four-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak qualified 6th in that event in 26.97, and also sits 5th in the 200 fly (2:18.84). NCAP’s Abby Harter leads that event in 2:16.23.

Phoebe Bacon of NCAP holds the top spot in the women’s 100 back in 1:02.15, and Tennessee’s Amanda Nunan is the leader in the 400 free in 4:18.99.