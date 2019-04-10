Swim GSA’s Tanner Hering Sends Verbal Commitment to UVA for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tanner Hering, a junior at Page High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, has announced his intention to swim for the University of Virginia beginning in 2020-21. He will join the already-committed Brian Brennan, Jack Moore, Jean-Pierre Khouzam, Josh Fong, Matt Brownstead, and Noah Nichols in the Cavaliers’ class of 2024.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Virginia! I can’t wait to further my education and swimming career at such a prestigious university. Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me along the way! #WAHOOWA🔷🔶 #LevelUp”

Hering trains with Swim GSA and is a polyvalent swimmer who has Winter Juniors-or-better cuts in the 200/500/1000/1650 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. At the recent Speedo Champions Series in Greensboro, he won the 500 free, was runner-up in the 200 free and 400 IM, and took 5th in the 200 back. He earned PBs in all four events. At 2018 Winter Juniors East, he competed in the 500 free, 200 fly and 400 IM and led off both Swim GSA’s medley relays, scoring PBs in the 50 back and 100 back with his leadoff splits. Hering’s best LCM times in the 200/400 free and 200/400 IM come from 2018 NCSA Summer Championships, where he was a B-finalist in the 200 free and a C-finalist in the 400 free and 200/400 IM.

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, his best SCY times include:

200 free – 1:37.80

500 free – 4:25.39

1000 free – 9:20.53

1650 free – 15:43.36

200 fly – 1:51.94

200 IM – 1:52.04

400 IM – 3:53.41

Hering, whose older brother Clay Hering swims at Georgia Tech, is not yet at scoring level for the ACC. It took 4:23.54 to make the C final of the 500 free, and 15:29.66 to make the top 24 in the 1650 free, at 2019 ACC Championships. In the 200 fly, the cutoff was 1:45.68. To make finals in the IMs it took 1:47.24/3:51.02.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.