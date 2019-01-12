Josh Fong Commits to Join All-American Brother Zach at Virginia

High school senior Josh Fong of Moorestown High School and the Jersey Wahoos has verbally committed to the University of Virginia. There he will follow in the legacy of his older brother Zach who is a current senior with the Cavaliers.

Josh Fong was the 3rd-place finisher in the 100 fly at the New Jersey High School State Championship meet in 2018. Nationally, he qualified for C-Finals at the 2018 NCSA Junior National Championships (18th in the 50 fly in 22.40, 21st in the 100 fly in 49.66, 23rd in the 200 fly in 1:51.05); and in December did the same at the USA Swimming Winter Junior – East Championships in the 200 fly (18th – 1:49.77).

Josh Fong’s Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 21.84

100 free – 47.39

100 back – 51.84

100 breast – 57.21

100 fly – 49.66

200 fly – 1:49.53

200 IM – 1:51.60

400 IM – 4:00.55

Josh Fong has solid versatility if UVA head coach Todd DeSorbo tries to push him toward the IMs, though butterfly has been his focus in the junior ranks.

If Josh develops as well as his older brother Zach did at Virginia, the Cavaliers might have found a diamond-in-the-rough. Zach finished high school with bests of 49.01 in the 100 yard fly and 1:45.55 in the 200 yard fly. He’s qualified for the NCAA Championships in all 3 seasons at Virginia, including a 12th-place finish in the 200 fly (1:41.44 in finals) and is the school record holder in both the 100 and 200 butterfly races.

“I’m super excited to announce my commitment to the University of Virginia! UVA is one of the top universities in the country that provides an invaluable educational experience. The team is extremely driven and the coaches bring an energy that is unmatched across the country. I can’t wait to join the Virginia family and be a part of something really special. Go Hoos!!”