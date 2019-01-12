Hopkin, Palsha Combined for Four Wins as Arkansas Drops Rice and SMU

RICE V. SMU V. ARKANSAS

January 12th, 2019

Hosts: SMU

Results

Scores Arkansas 171, SMU 124 | Arkansas 163, Rice 126 | Rice 150, SMU 144



Anna Hopkin and Peyton Palsha, at opposite ends of the freestyle distance spectrum, won two events apiece to lead Arkansas past Rice and hosts SMU.

Hopkin, a GBR native who has been one of the fastest sprinters in the country this season, won the 50 free (22.64) and 100 free (50.11), then came up just short in the 100 fly (55.61). Putting a stop to her was SMU’s Erin Trahan (55.04). Hopkin also swam on both relays, splitting a 22.17 to anchor their winning 200 medley relay (1:43.10) and a 49.24 on their winning 400 free relay (3:24.41), though note that Arkansas did exhibition the 400 free relay and the 200 IM.

Palsha, a distance specialist, was 4:59.75 in the 500 free and 10:15.06 in the 1000, while adding a third place finish in the 200 free (1:51.70).

For Rice, Marie-claire Schillinger was the stand-out. The five-time Conference USA champion took wins in both breaststrokes, going 1:03.27 in the 100 and 2:15.80. Marta Cano Mirarro posted a 1:51.70 to win the 200 free, while Ellery Parish added a dub for the Owls in the 200 back (2:02.50).

Joining Trahan in the win column for SMU were Felicity Passon and Olivia Grossklaus. Passon took the 100 back (55.58), while Grossklaus swam to a 2:00.28 to take the 200 fly.

While Arkansas exhibitioned the final two events, it was a heated battle between SMU and Rice going into the final relay. Rice won the relay, 3:28.96 to 3:30.54, but an SMU win there would’ve given SMU the team win instead of Rice. Instead, the Owls were on top, 150 to 144.