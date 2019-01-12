Washington State Hangs Tough in Competitive Loss to Arizona

WASHINGTON STATE V. ARIZONA

January 11th, 2019

Hosts: Arizona

Results

Scores Arizona 150, Washington State 107



The Arizona Wildcats secured a win at home against the visiting Washington State Cougars, but WSU had one of their best performances ever as a team and put together a solid handful of wins.

In the opening 400 medley relay, WSU out-paced Arizona, 3:45.65 to 3:46.34. Taylor McCoy led off in 57.40, followed by a 1:02.35 from Mackenzie Duarte. Mackenzie Rumrill clawed Arizona back into the lead with a 53.93 fly leg, but WSU freshman standout Keiana Fountaine dropped a 49.70 to outsplit Katrina Konopka‘s 51.16 anchor to give WSU the win.

Arizona fought back, going 1-2 in the 1000 and 1-2-3-4 in the 200 free. Hannah Cox was 10:15.95 to win the 1000 by by over seven seconds, and Kirsten Jacobsen was 1:52.98 in the 200 free.

McCoy and Duarte, meanwhile, were huge for WSU. McCoy actually won three individual events, starting with a 57.26 in the 100 back, then on to a 2:02.99 in the 200 back, and finishing with a 4:25.58 in the 400 IM. Duarte took both breaststrokes (1:02.83/2:17.12).

Fountaine had a win of her own, going 51.05 to take the 100 free.

Rumrill would sweep the butterfly events for Arizona, though (55.24/2:02.67), and Jacobsen held off WSU’s Ryan Falk in the 500 free, 5:02.97 to 5:03.16, before the Wildcats closed it off with a 1-2 finish in the 200 free relay to seal the deal.

First-year head coach Matt Leach said, “we won seven events, and haven’t won that many events against such a powerful team ever before.”