Colgate Head Coach Andy Waeger Resigns after 5 Seasons

Colgate University head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Andy Waeger has resigned from his position. Waeger spent 5 years as the program’s head coach.

The Colgate women finished 7th out of 9 teams at the Patriot League Championships in each of the last 3 seasons, while the Colgate men finished 10th out of 10 teams in 2019 after 3-straight 7th-place finishes.

“We thank Andy for his five years of hard work and service, and appreciate all he has done for our swimming and diving programs, university, and department,” Colgate Vice President and Director of Athletics Nicki Moore said. “We wish him and his family the very best moving forward.

Waeger arrived at Colgate in 2014 after spending 2 seasons as an assistant coach at TCU. He had previously served as the head women’s coach at Division II Lock Haven, and the men’s and women’s head coach at Division II Slippery Rock.

The Colgate men broke 7 out of 24 varsity records in swimming & diving during Waeger’s tenure, while the women broke 1 out of 24 records.

Waeger’s teams have been recognized with CSCAA Scholar All-America honors in each year of Waeger’s tenure for averaging a cumulative team GPA above 3.00. A total of 139 swimming and diving student-athletes have been named to Raider Academic Honor Roll in that span with an increased number of recipients each year.