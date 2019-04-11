Division I Gardner-Webb Seeks New Head Coach for 2nd Time in a Year

Division I Gardner-Webb is back in the market for a new head swim coach after just one season with Scott Teeters.

Teeters was hired in July 2018 to replace Mike Simpson. Simpson had been with program for 19 years and left to become an assistant at the University of South Carolina, replacing associate head coach Mark Benardino.

Simpson led the Gardner-Webb women from the program’s inception, starting in ’99, and later took over the GWU men’s team prior to the 07-08 season. He led the women’s program to four straight Northeast Conference Championships from 2003-2007, and was named NEC coach of the year four times.

Under Teeters last season, the men finished fourth in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association championships and the women finished eighth. The school had 11 All-Conference finishers throughout the meet while the majority of team members dealt with illness, according to the school’s recap. Tim Bennett was also named the men’s Most Outstanding Freshman Performer of the Championship.

Assistant Drew Ellwanger is now the only coach listed on the school’s website and the head coach job opening is posted on the CSCAA website.

When asked about the current staff situation, the school told SwimSwam it does not discuss personnel matters.