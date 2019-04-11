2019 Offseason: 10 NCAA Division I Head Coaching Positions Open Already

Two weeks after the conclusion of the 2018-2019 NCAA swimming & diving championship season, the collegiate coaching carousel has begun to turn, quickly.
For the first time in a few years, we didn’t have any coaches departing jobs during NCAAs, but a big retirement from Alabama head coach Dennis Pursley, announced on Wednesday, sent the offseason into overdrive.
Here are the Division I head coaching openings that we know about so far:
- The carousel began turning with the resignation of Cleveland State head coach Paul Graham a week before the Horizon League Championships.
- Southern Illinois head coach Rick Walker is retiring after 32 years at the helm of the Salukis’ program. His decision was announced in early February, though he finished out the season.
- Saint Francis University coach Kyle Almoney resigned on February 20th.
- Colgate coach Andy Waeger resigned from his position at Colgate after the team’s conference championship meet. He was there for 5 seasons.
- UNC head coach Rich DeSelm announced his resignation on March 4th, after a cancer diagnoses. We’ve heard rumors that the university is considering splitting the program into male and female teams.
- Evansville parted ways with head coach Brent Noble in mid March after just 1 season.
- Matt Bos resigned as the head coach at IUPUI in late March after his wife took a big job in Minnesota.
- Chris Ip was announced as ‘out’ at Brown, without explanation, in late March.
- No fooling: on April 1st, C. Robb Orr announced his retirement after 40 years at the helm of the Princeton men. The rumor on this one is that the school is not leaning toward combining programs.
- Alabama head coach Dennis Pursley announced his retirement on April 10th.
Along with a couple of already-announced assistant coaching openings at big-time programs, including Tennessee assistant Christian Hanselmann, who announced he was heading back to club swimming yesterday, things are heating up on the circuit.
