2019 Offseason: 10 NCAA Division I Head Coaching Positions Open Already

Two weeks after the conclusion of the 2018-2019 NCAA swimming & diving championship season, the collegiate coaching carousel has begun to turn, quickly.

For the first time in a few years, we didn’t have any coaches departing jobs during NCAAs, but a big retirement from Alabama head coach Dennis Pursley, announced on Wednesday, sent the offseason into overdrive.

Here are the Division I head coaching openings that we know about so far:

Along with a couple of already-announced assistant coaching openings at big-time programs, including Tennessee assistant Christian Hanselmann, who announced he was heading back to club swimming yesterday, things are heating up on the circuit.