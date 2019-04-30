Arizona Parts Ways with Coaches Cory Chitwood and Beth Botsford

University of Arizona associate head coach Cory Chitwood and assistant coach Beth Botsford are no longer on head coach Augie Busch‘s staff, multiple sources tell SwimSwam.
A 2012 Arizona graduate and swim team captain, Chitwood was an assistant under Busch at the University of Virginia and made the move back to Arizona with him in July 2017. At Virginia, the now-30-year-old Chitwood was the primary coach for Olympic medalist Leah Smith during her NCAA career. Smith followed him to Arizona after taking bronze in the 400 free in Rio, and has recently hit her stride in the 800, going a best time at the Richmond Pro Swim Series early in April. Chitwood, along with Indiana’s Ray Looze and Louisville’s Arthur Albiero, was an assistant to Greg Meehan on the Team USA women’s staff of the 2017 FINA World Championships.
That major appointment, coupled with his NCAA assistant coaching success, would make him a likely candidate for one of the many recently-vacated head coaching positions.
Botsford, also an Arizona alum and a two-time Olympic champion in 1996, was appointed to the coaching staff shortly after Busch was hired, and was the only woman on the six-person staff. She was previously an assistant at the University of Wisconsin. Botsford, 37, swam her NCAA career under longtime Arizona head coach Frank Busch (father of Augie), graduating in 2003, and was inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.
SwimSwam has made multiple attempts to contact the University of Arizona, Chitwood, and Botsford for more information but is yet to receive a response.
