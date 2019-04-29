Olympic and World Champion Caeleb Dressel competed at the Richmond Pro Swim, surprising fans with a 200 free personal best time, 1:47.4. Training under Coach Gregg Troy, doing hard, honest work in-season, 1:47 is a lightning fast swim. It appears Dressel intends to be ready to race at that distance…if called upon. He did, in fact, confirm that in this interview.

Swimming the 4×200 relay at 2019 World Championships this summer puts Dressel – potentially – in contention for 9 medals:

50 free

50 fly

100 free

100 fly

4×100 free relay

4×100 medley relay

4×200 free relay

4×100 mixed medley relay

4×100 mixed free relay

Racing for 9 medals is a heavy lift, but I think it’s something swim fans would love to see.

In other exclusive news, Dressel confirmed he’s competing in the International Swimming League. ISL is commanding a lot of starpower, and with Dressel on the blocks, that pro league is covering all the bases. Dressel also confirmed he is not competing at the FINA Champions Series. The timing is wrong, and he needs to focus on training.

PREDICTIONS for Dressel’s 200 free split on the relay….if he swims the 4×200 free relay.

1:45.5 flying start

If Dressel hits his taper, he’ll be a valuable asset on the 4×200, inching Team USA toward reclaiming gold in that event at the World LC Champs level.

What do you think?

