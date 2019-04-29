Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caeleb Dressel Wants To Swim 4×200 Relay: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Gold Medal Minute presented by SwimOutlet.com

Olympic and World Champion Caeleb Dressel competed at the Richmond Pro Swim, surprising fans with a 200 free personal best time, 1:47.4. Training under Coach Gregg Troy, doing hard, honest work in-season, 1:47 is a lightning fast swim.  It appears Dressel intends to be ready to race at that distance…if called upon. He did, in fact, confirm that in this interview.

Swimming the 4×200 relay at 2019 World Championships this summer puts Dressel – potentially – in contention for 9 medals:

  • 50 free
  • 50 fly
  • 100 free
  • 100 fly
  • 4×100 free relay
  • 4×100 medley relay
  • 4×200 free relay
  • 4×100 mixed medley relay
  • 4×100 mixed free relay

Racing for 9 medals is a heavy lift, but I think it’s something swim fans would love to see.

In other exclusive news, Dressel confirmed he’s competing in the International Swimming League. ISL is commanding a lot of starpower, and with Dressel on the blocks, that pro league is covering all the bases. Dressel also confirmed he is not competing at the FINA Champions Series. The timing is wrong, and he needs to focus on training.

PREDICTIONS for Dressel’s 200 free split on the relay….if he swims the 4×200 free relay.

  • 1:45.5 flying start

If Dressel hits his taper, he’ll be a valuable asset on the 4×200, inching Team USA toward reclaiming gold in that event at the World LC Champs level.

What do you think? 

Follow Caeleb Dressel  on Twitter here.

Follow Caeleb Dressel on Instagram here. 

See Caeleb Dressel on Facebook here. 

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

In This Story

17
Leave a Reply

8 Comment threads
9 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
13 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimmer

With how far he is off his 50/100 free and 50/100 fly times right now, I could easily see him blow away a 1:45.5 with a flying start.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Gold Medal Mel Stewart

1:44+??????

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
13 % Chinese person

1 sec per lap = 4 seconds.. With a flying start 3.5 secs.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Swammer

This isn’t Dean Farris’s prediction video. (But it should be 😉(next week?))

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
USA

They already did one

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
Pvdh

He’s doing ISL?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
Hswimmer

He said he’s not

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
Pvdh

He said he’s not doing the fina series

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!