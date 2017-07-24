Ian Walsh Stepping Down As Cal Women’s Assistant

After just one season in Berkeley, assistant coach Ian Walsh will be stepping down from his spot on the coaching staff on the Cal women’s swim and dive team.

Walsh was hired on just over a year ago, making the jump to Cal after three seasons assistant coaching at Marshall University in West Virginia.

Walsh and Cal head coach Teri McKeever both released statements about Walsh’s departure:

Ian Walsh:

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as an assistant coach at Cal, learning under Teri McKeever and getting to know and work with some of the most accomplished student-athletes in the country. This is an experience I will always treasure. However, my wife, Sarah, and I have decided that it is in our best interest to be closer to our support systems as we build our life together. This was a difficult choice because we have loved being at Cal and taking advantage of all it has to offer. I wish Teri and the team the best moving forward. Cal will always hold a special place for me.”

Teri McKeever:

“I want to thank Ian for all his hard work during this past year, all that he has done for Cal, for our program and for me personally. He played an integral role in helping us win six individual and relay national championships and post another top three finish at NCAAs. I certainly realize how important family is. Ian has our support and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

3 Comments on "Ian Walsh Stepping Down As Cal Women's Assistant"

swimmer

Any ideas of who would take over ?

ACC fan

Terri, please fill his position with a woman.

cobra

How about fill the position with someone who has earned it and will do a great job-regardless of gender

