England Ends Up On Top Of Commonwealth Youth Games Medal Table

2017 COMMONWEALTH YOUTH GAMES

July 18th – 23rd

Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex, Nassau, Bahamas

The 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) saw its aquatic competition come to a close yesterday in Nassau, Bahamas. Occurring every 4 years, the competition brought nearly 1,000 athletes aged 14-18 from 65 nations to compete across such competitive events as athletics, swimming, boxing, and beach volleyball.

Within just the sport of swimming, England topped the overall medal count with 22 and also nabbed the most golds with 9 overall. South Africa, New Zealand and Singapore were right behind in terms of number of golds, with 8 for the former, and 7 for the latter 2 nations.

Swimming Medal Table

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 England 9 9 4 22 2 South Africa 8 3 4 15 3 New Zealand 7 8 5 20 4 Singapore 7 4 6 17 5 Scotland 3 2 3 8 6 Wales 1 1 2 4 7 Australia 0 2 5 7 8 Northern Ireland 0 2 2 4 9 Bahamas 0 2 1 3 10 Sri Lanka 0 2 0 2 11 Botswana 0 0 1 1 Fiji 0 0 1 1 Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 1 1 Total 35 35 35 105

Scotland’s Scott McLay scored a trio of victories over the course of the competition, starting with the boys’ 50m and 100m freestyle events. He earned a personal best of 23.10 in the 50m, while collecting a solid 50.46 in the 100m distance. McLay also struck gold in the 50m butterfly, touching in 24.53 for the win. With his multiple wins, McLay surpassed countryman and two-time Olympian Craig Benson as Scotland’s most successful Commonwealth Youth Games athlete.

Also in that boys’ 50m freestyle race was Trinidad & Tobago’s Jeron Thompson who made history by winning his nation’s first-ever swimming medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games by taking bronze the 50 freestyle in 23.43.

South Africa’s Michael Houlie was another multiple event winner for the men, collecting victories across the 50m and 100m breaststroke. The 17-year-old touched in 27.68 and 1:01.86, respectively to win over his Commonwealth peers. On the 3rd night of competition, South Africa dominated the session, winning five of the nine gold medals.

The women’s side saw Leah Crisp of England wreak havoc on the mid-distance freestyle events, taking the 400m free gold ion 4:16.36 and the 800m top prize in 8:49.94. Teammate Layla Black became the first from her squad to win gold at 2 consecutive Commonwealth Youth Games by taking the 200m breaststroke in Nassau in 2:31.00.

Singapore’s Quah Jing Wen came up big in the sprint free and fly races, taking 3 individual golds before the competition ended. Wen touched in 56.31 to win the 100m free, 27.23 to take the 50m fly and 59.92 for the 100m fly victory.