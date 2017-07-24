2017 FINA World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are getting ready for day 2 finals at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Tonight, we’ll see swimmers compete for medals in the men’s 100 breast, women’s 100 fly, men’s 50 fly, and women’s 200 IM. We’ll also see semifinals of the men’s 100 back, women’s 100 breast, women’s 100 back, and men’s 200 free.

Several World Record holders will compete in their respective events tonight, including Great Britain’s Adam Peaty (100 breast), Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom (100 fly), Team USA’s Ryan Murphy (100 back), Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte (100 breast), and Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu (200 IM).

You can read a full preview of tonight’s event here.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

  • World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR), 57.13, 2016
  • Championship Record: Adam Peaty, 57.75, 2017
  • Junior World Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 59.23, 2017
  1. GOLD: Adam Peaty, GBR, 57.47
  2. SILVER: Kevin Cordes, USA, 58.79
  3. BRONZE: Kirill Prigoda, RUS, 59.05

Adam Peaty took down his own Championship Record from the semifinals, dominating the field to take gold in 57.47. That was the 2nd fastest performance in history in the event behind only his World Record 57.13 from Rio. The only other man in the field to break 59 was Kevin Cordes, who was slightly off his American Record with a 58.79 for silver.

Russia’s Kirill Prigoda held off a late charge from Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki (59.10) and the USA’s Cody Miller (59.11) for bronze.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 55.48, 2016
  • Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 55.64, 2015
  • Junior World Record: Penny Oleksiak, 56.46, 2016
  1. GOLD: Sarah Sjostrom, SWE, 55.53
  2. SILVER: Emma McKeon, AUS, 56.18
  3. BRONZE: Kelsi Worrell, USA, 56.37

 

MEN’S 100 BACK – SEMIFINALS

  • World Record: Ryan Murphy, 51.85, 2016
  • Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, 52.19, 2009
  • Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, 53.65, 2016

TOP 8:

 

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – SEMIFINALS

TOP 8:

 

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS

  • World Record: Rafael Munoz, 22.43, 2009
  • Championship Record: Milorad Cavic, 22.67, 2009
  • Junior World Record: Evgeny Sedov, 23.28, 2014
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – SEMIFINALS

  • World Record: Gemma Spofforth, 58.12, 2009
  • Championship Record: Gemma Spofforth, 58.12, 2009
  • Junior World Record: Minna Atherton, 59.34, 2016

TOP 8:

 

MEN’S 200 FREE – SEMIFINALS

  • World Record: Paul Biedermann, 1:42.00, 2009
  • Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, 1:42.00, 2009
  • Junior World Record: Alexei Sancov, 1:47.00, 2017

TOP 8:

 

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

  • World Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2:06.12, 2015
  • Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2:06.12, 2015
  • Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee, 2:09.98, 2017
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

Leave a Reply

117 Comments on "2017 FINA World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Friuti

If anyone finds a U.S. (non-cable requiring) stream, would love if they could post it in a reply 🙂

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
42 minutes 7 seconds ago
Sir Swimsalot

YES HELP US!!!!

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
34 minutes 59 seconds ago
lilaswimmer

FiboTV is a non cable require stream where you can watch both Olympic Channel and NBCsports and many others… it had 7 days free trial….

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
33 minutes 7 seconds ago
lilaswimmer

edit. its actually FuboTV….

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
30 minutes 58 seconds ago
Philip

Search USAGOALS

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
28 minutes 48 seconds ago
Swimmer

It is filled with advertisements and hasn’t worked for me today or yesterday. Sorry

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
14 minutes 8 seconds ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

here : http://www.mediaklikk.hu/m4-elo#

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
26 minutes 6 seconds ago
Philip

Search USAGOALS

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
29 minutes 43 seconds ago
Sir Swimsalot

THANK YOU

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
29 minutes 15 seconds ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

http://www.mediaklikk.hu/m4-elo#

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
25 minutes 48 seconds ago
Friuti

Oi, Ervinforthewin, you are the man!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
21 minutes 14 seconds ago
OldBay

Which link?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
27 minutes 57 seconds ago
Sir Swimsalot

USAGOALS doesn’t have it…Maybe under a different name or something I don’t know

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
21 minutes 41 seconds ago
Distance Swimmer

Predictions for finals:
M 100 Breast: Peaty 57.3, Cordes 58.6, Zebei 58.9
W 100 Fly: Sjostrom 55.1, Worrell 56.0, crapshoot for 3rd
M 50 fly: Dressel 22.56, Govorov 22.60, Santos 22.65
W 200 IM: Hosszu 2:06.2, O’Connor 2:07.1, Margalis

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
41 minutes 44 seconds ago
Friuti

Have you seen Emma McKeons swims so far? I’d say if anyone is crapshooting for 3rd it would be Worrell.

Vote Up140Vote Down Reply
37 minutes 18 seconds ago
Hswimmer

Big Worrell fan, but I agree. McKeon has been looking great!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
32 minutes 26 seconds ago
Caleb

Me too but Worrell seems to have one speed only and I don’t know that I expect her to go faster than she did in the first round. McKeon has also had her issues coming up big in finals but I think she has the edge, for sure. Oleksiak doesn’t look in premium shape her but we’ll see tonight if she’s been playing her cards close to the racing suit.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
16 minutes 41 seconds ago
Distance Swimmer

Wow that is my bad, don’t know how she completely escaped my mind! I still think Worrel to upset for silver 😉

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
21 minutes 44 seconds ago
swimfan

anyone have a link to the finals session??

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
39 minutes 49 seconds ago
Swimmer?

Olympic channel

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
29 minutes 49 seconds ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

http://www.mediaklikk.hu/m4-elo#

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
24 minutes 56 seconds ago
75M FREE

Fly to Budapest.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
23 minutes 54 seconds ago
swimfan18

nbcsports.com

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
21 minutes 26 seconds ago
