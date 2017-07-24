2017 FINA World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Swimmers are getting ready for day 2 finals at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Tonight, we’ll see swimmers compete for medals in the men’s 100 breast, women’s 100 fly, men’s 50 fly, and women’s 200 IM. We’ll also see semifinals of the men’s 100 back, women’s 100 breast, women’s 100 back, and men’s 200 free.
Several World Record holders will compete in their respective events tonight, including Great Britain’s Adam Peaty (100 breast), Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom (100 fly), Team USA’s Ryan Murphy (100 back), Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte (100 breast), and Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu (200 IM).
You can read a full preview of tonight’s event here.
MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS
- World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR), 57.13, 2016
- Championship Record:
Adam Peaty, 57.75, 2017
- Junior World Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 59.23, 2017
- GOLD: Adam Peaty, GBR, 57.47
- SILVER: Kevin Cordes, USA, 58.79
- BRONZE: Kirill Prigoda, RUS, 59.05
Adam Peaty took down his own Championship Record from the semifinals, dominating the field to take gold in 57.47. That was the 2nd fastest performance in history in the event behind only his World Record 57.13 from Rio. The only other man in the field to break 59 was Kevin Cordes, who was slightly off his American Record with a 58.79 for silver.
Russia’s Kirill Prigoda held off a late charge from Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki (59.10) and the USA’s Cody Miller (59.11) for bronze.
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 55.48, 2016
- Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 55.64, 2015
- Junior World Record: Penny Oleksiak, 56.46, 2016
- GOLD: Sarah Sjostrom, SWE, 55.53
- SILVER: Emma McKeon, AUS, 56.18
- BRONZE: Kelsi Worrell, USA, 56.37
MEN’S 100 BACK – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Ryan Murphy, 51.85, 2016
- Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, 52.19, 2009
- Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, 53.65, 2016
TOP 8:
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 1:04.35, 2013
- Championship Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 1:04.35, 2013
- Junior World Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 1:05.21, 2014
TOP 8:
MEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS
- World Record: Rafael Munoz, 22.43, 2009
- Championship Record: Milorad Cavic, 22.67, 2009
- Junior World Record: Evgeny Sedov, 23.28, 2014
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 100 BACK – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Gemma Spofforth, 58.12, 2009
- Championship Record: Gemma Spofforth, 58.12, 2009
- Junior World Record: Minna Atherton, 59.34, 2016
TOP 8:
MEN’S 200 FREE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Paul Biedermann, 1:42.00, 2009
- Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, 1:42.00, 2009
- Junior World Record: Alexei Sancov, 1:47.00, 2017
TOP 8:
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2:06.12, 2015
- Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2:06.12, 2015
- Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee, 2:09.98, 2017
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
117 Comments on "2017 FINA World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap"
Predictions for finals:
M 100 Breast: Peaty 57.3, Cordes 58.6, Zebei 58.9
W 100 Fly: Sjostrom 55.1, Worrell 56.0, crapshoot for 3rd
M 50 fly: Dressel 22.56, Govorov 22.60, Santos 22.65
W 200 IM: Hosszu 2:06.2, O’Connor 2:07.1, Margalis
Have you seen Emma McKeons swims so far? I’d say if anyone is crapshooting for 3rd it would be Worrell.
Big Worrell fan, but I agree. McKeon has been looking great!
Me too but Worrell seems to have one speed only and I don’t know that I expect her to go faster than she did in the first round. McKeon has also had her issues coming up big in finals but I think she has the edge, for sure. Oleksiak doesn’t look in premium shape her but we’ll see tonight if she’s been playing her cards close to the racing suit.
Wow that is my bad, don’t know how she completely escaped my mind! I still think Worrel to upset for silver 😉
