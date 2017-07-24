2017 FINA World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are getting ready for day 2 finals at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Tonight, we’ll see swimmers compete for medals in the men’s 100 breast, women’s 100 fly, men’s 50 fly, and women’s 200 IM. We’ll also see semifinals of the men’s 100 back, women’s 100 breast, women’s 100 back, and men’s 200 free.

Several World Record holders will compete in their respective events tonight, including Great Britain’s Adam Peaty (100 breast), Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom (100 fly), Team USA’s Ryan Murphy (100 back), Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte (100 breast), and Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu (200 IM).

You can read a full preview of tonight’s event here.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR), 57.13, 2016

Junior World Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 59.23, 2017

Adam Peaty took down his own Championship Record from the semifinals, dominating the field to take gold in 57.47. That was the 2nd fastest performance in history in the event behind only his World Record 57.13 from Rio. The only other man in the field to break 59 was Kevin Cordes, who was slightly off his American Record with a 58.79 for silver.

Russia’s Kirill Prigoda held off a late charge from Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki (59.10) and the USA’s Cody Miller (59.11) for bronze.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom , 55.48, 2016

, 55.64, 2015 Junior World Record: Penny Oleksiak, 56.46, 2016

MEN’S 100 BACK – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Ryan Murphy , 51.85, 2016

, 51.85, 2016 Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, 52.19, 2009

Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, 53.65, 2016

TOP 8:

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Ruta Meilutyte , 1:04.35, 2013

, 1:04.35, 2013 Junior World Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 1:05.21, 2014

TOP 8:

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS

World Record: Rafael Munoz, 22.43, 2009

Championship Record: Milorad Cavic, 22.67, 2009

Junior World Record: Evgeny Sedov, 23.28, 2014

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Gemma Spofforth, 58.12, 2009

Junior World Record: Minna Atherton, 59.34, 2016

TOP 8:

MEN’S 200 FREE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Paul Biedermann, 1:42.00, 2009

Junior World Record: Alexei Sancov, 1:47.00, 2017

TOP 8:

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

World Record: Katinka Hosszu , 2:06.12, 2015

, 2:06.12, 2015 Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee, 2:09.98, 2017