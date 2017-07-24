Sjostrom Eventually Sees End Of 100 Fly As Part Of Swede’s Program

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight in Budapest, 23-year-old Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom rocked a time of 55.53 in the women’s 100m butterfly to take gold in commanding fashion. The undisputed queen of this event, Sjostrom struck gold in Rio at the 2016 Olympic Games, collecting a shiny new world record of 55.48 in the process. Her time tonight was merely .05 off of that historic swim and the Swede now owns the top 11 performances of all time in the event.

Even in light of winning her 3rd consecutive world title in this event, her 4th overall, Sjostrom herself eventually sees an end to the 100 fly being a part of her ongoing program. Speaking with SportBladet, Sjostrom says, “You want a long career, so you may not be able to swim 5,000-6,000 meters per practice. Maybe in ten years, you may still me competing, but only at the shorter distances.”

Sjostrom pointed to the 50 fly and 50 free as her possible shorter events for the future, but, luckily for swim fans everywhere, that’s still a ways off. “I’m very pleased that the butterfly still feels good,” Sjostrom says of her signature stroke.

Look for Sjostrom to compete in the women’s 50 free, 50 fly and 100 free events, where she enters each as the top seed, setting up a possible 4-for-4 gold medal scenario should she put it all together in Budapest.