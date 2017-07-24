2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Tonight in Budapest, 23-year-old Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom rocked a time of 55.53 in the women’s 100m butterfly to take gold in commanding fashion. The undisputed queen of this event, Sjostrom struck gold in Rio at the 2016 Olympic Games, collecting a shiny new world record of 55.48 in the process. Her time tonight was merely .05 off of that historic swim and the Swede now owns the top 11 performances of all time in the event.
Even in light of winning her 3rd consecutive world title in this event, her 4th overall, Sjostrom herself eventually sees an end to the 100 fly being a part of her ongoing program. Speaking with SportBladet, Sjostrom says, “You want a long career, so you may not be able to swim 5,000-6,000 meters per practice. Maybe in ten years, you may still me competing, but only at the shorter distances.”
Sjostrom pointed to the 50 fly and 50 free as her possible shorter events for the future, but, luckily for swim fans everywhere, that’s still a ways off. “I’m very pleased that the butterfly still feels good,” Sjostrom says of her signature stroke.
Look for Sjostrom to compete in the women’s 50 free, 50 fly and 100 free events, where she enters each as the top seed, setting up a possible 4-for-4 gold medal scenario should she put it all together in Budapest.
6 Comments on "Sjostrom Eventually Sees End Of 100 Fly As Part Of Swede’s Program"
Really is amazing how much she has accomplished at only 23 years of age
Sjostrom and Beisel are the two current athletes where every time their age pops into an article I go to Wikipedia because it can’t *possibly* be true. They’ve both been around for so freaking long because they were so good as young teenagers.
In 2014 twenty one years old Sarah Sjostrom swims 400free at 4:06 and never swam it again at major meets.
In two years after 1:54.08 she gave up on 200 considering it too tough.
And now when she makes 51.7 the 100 distance becomes too long.
If it was somebody else but not a world record holder in sprint Sarah Sjostrom I would think: what a lazy swimmer.
I guess if you are talented enough, you have that option! I’m sure many swimmers are envious.