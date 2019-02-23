10-Time SCISA Champion Elysse Pardus (’20) Verbally Commits to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elysse Pardus of Porter Gaud School in Charleston, South Carolina and the South Carolina Swim Club has verbally committed to the Auburn Tigers. A junior, Pardus will join Auburn’s team in the fall of 2020.

Porter-Gaud competes in the SCISA, a private school league in South Carolina that lets swimmers compete in the state championship meet even in middle school. She won her first 2 individual state titles as a 7th grader when she won the 100 fly (58.79) and 50 free (25.66), and hasn’t lost since, amassing 10 individual state championships in that span. As she’s moved into high school, she’s moved away from the 50 where she won her first state title and more on to middle distance freestyle races, though the 100 is still part of her repertoire (she’s won 5-straight titles in the 100 fly).

Best times in yards:

50 free – 23.70

100 free – 50.92

200 free – 1:50.14

500 free – 4:58.24

100 back – 55.74

200 back – 2:03.77

100 fly – 54.41

200 fly – 1:59.38

Most of her best times listed above came in 2016, though her 100 fly best was from her sophomore season.

She joins an Auburn team that is rebuilding its depth under new head coach Gary Taylor this season. The Tigers had the SEC Champion in the 200 free (Erin Falconer) and runner-up in the 100 fly (Aly Tetzloff) this week at the SEC Championships: two of Pardus’ best events.

