Auburn Picks Up Lakeside Aquatic Club Sprinter Maggie Gholston for 2020

Maggie Gholston of the Lakeside Aquatic Club in Texas has verbally committed to Auburn University for 2020.

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Auburn University. I cannot thank my parents, coaches, and teammates enough for all their support in making this decision. War Eagle!

TOP TIMES

50y free – 23.21

100y free – 50.67

200y free – 1:51.68

500y free – 4:55.48

Gholston is a sprint freestyler, and she’s hit lifetime bests in the 100 and 500 free in 2019. This year, she’s placed 8th in the 50 and 100 free with Flower Mound High School at the 2019 Texas 6A Championships. She also led off their runner-up 200 free relay and anchored their 4th place 200 medley relay

Auburn’s sprinters had a fantastic 2018-19 NCAA season, as ASU transfer Claire Fisch had a breakout year to place 9th in the 100 free and 14th in the 50 free at the 2019 NCAA Championships and the Tigers had three women break 48 seconds in the individual 100 free. Collectively, they placed 6th in the 400 free relay and 7th in the 200 free relay at that meet in a huge team effort under the first year with head coach Gary Taylor.

