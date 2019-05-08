Payton Marvin Gives Auburn its 10th Verbal for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Payton Marvin from Austin, Texas has announced her verbal commitment to Auburn University for 2020-21. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who specializes in free, fly, and back, she doesn’t participate in high school swimming but rather competes year-round with Nitro Swimming. Her older sister Sutton Marvin swims at the University of Nebraska, where she is a sophomore.

“I am super excited to announce that I have verbally committed to study and swim at Auburn University! Thank you to my family, friends, and Nitro swimming for always supporting me. I look forward to being an Auburn Tiger! War Eagle!”

Marvin swam at College Station Sectionals at the end of February, scoring multiple PBs in both SCY events (prelims) and LCM events (finals). Those include SCY 200/500 free and 100/200 fly and LCM 100/200 free and 100 back. She competed in the 200/500 free and 100 back at 2018 Winter Juniors West, finaling in the 500 free (24th), and notching PBs in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 back.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 50.83

200 free – 1:48.60

500 free – 4:50.11

1000 free – 10:12.83

100 fly – 55.76

200 fly – 2:01.77

200 back – 2:01.86

Marvin will join Abby Gibbons, Brynn Curtis, Colby Hurt, Elysse Pardus, Emma Steckiel, Hannah Ownbey, Kensley Merritt, Maggie Gholston, and Meghan Lee in the Auburn class of 2024. She is not far off what it took to score at the 2019 SEC Championships: it took 1:47.39 in the 200 free, 4:46.76 in the 500 free, 53.75 in the 100 fly, 1:58.80 in the 200 fly, and 1:56.25 in the 200 back.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxDbooShB1wezeG9clBmF5-fQrDwxWy3ZMN2kY0/

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.