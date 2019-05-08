2x Nebraska State Champ Rush Clark Makes Verbal Commitment to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rush Clark from Bennington, Nebraska has announced his verbal commitment to Florida State University’s class of 2024. He wrote on social media:

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to Florida State University. Thank you to my family, teammates, friends, and my coaches. Special shout-out to my parents, Coach Beck, and Coach Barton for helping me get to this point. Go Noles!!!! 🍢 🍢”

Clark is a junior at Omaha’s Creighton Preparatory School. A talented athlete, he was a competitive basketball player until he began high school, when he opted to focus solely on swimming. Clark’s athleticism came in handy at the 2019 Nebraska High School State Meet when he swam back-to-back events, the 100 fly and 100 free, and won them both with PBs of 47.54 and 45.39, respectively. He broke the meet record in the 100 fly in prelims with 47.64, then lowered it another tenth in finals. He also contributed to Creighton Prep’s 21st team title (13th consecutive) with a 20.57 anchor on the runner-up 200 free relay and a 46.28 lead-off on the first-place 400 free relay.

Clark swims year-round for Greater Omaha Aquatics Leopardsharks. He swam at the recent Columbia Sectionals where he was a finalist in the 50 free (17th), 200 free (9th), 100 back (6th), 50 fly (3rd), 100 fly (2nd), and 200 fly (2nd), and picked up PBs in the 50/200 free, 100 back, and 50 fly. At Winter Juniors West in December, he placed 8th in the 200 fly and 17th in the 100 fly and improved his lifetime bests in the 200 fly and 200 IM.

Clark’s best times were just a tick outside of scoring range at the 2019 ACC Men’s Championships. It took 47.14 to get a second swim in the 100 fly, 1:45.68 in the 200 fly, 43.76 in the 100 free, and 1:36.62 in the 200 free. The Seminoles finished 5th at ACCs. They had quite a bit of depth in the 100 free but top scorers Kanoa Kaleoaloha (ACC champion), Emir Muratovic (4th), and William Pisani (9th) were seniors this season. Clark will, however, overlap with freshmen Jakub Ksiazek and Max McCusker, who scored in the 100 (Ksiazek,) and 200 free (Ksiazek, and McCusker).

Top SCY times:

100 free – 45.39

200 free – 1:39.60

50 fly – 22.15

100 fly – 47.54

200 fly – 1:47.28

200 IM – 1:50.44

100 back – 49.77

