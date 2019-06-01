2019 FINA Champions Swim Series- Indianapolis: Day 2 Live Recap

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

The FINA Champions Swim Series will come to a close with day 2 of the Indianapolis stop. More notable match-ups are looming around the corner.

The race to watch will be the women’s 100 breast where Lilly King could go 3-for-3 against Russian rival Yulia Efimova. In the women’s 200 fly, Katinka Hosszu and Hali Flickinger will clash with their #2 and #3 world times, respectively.

Hosszu won’t be done with her second match-up against Italian Margherita Panziera and Canadian Kylie Masse in the 100 back. Masse currently holds the top time in the world while Panziera has the #5 time and Hosszu remains in 7th.

But coming in for a historic feat is Swede Sarah Sjostrom, who will contend for her 3rd and 4th series sweeps in the 50 fly and 200 free.

The night will end with the mixed medley relays where interesting line-ups have been drawn. Swimming breaststroke will be butterfliers Brazil’s Nicholas Santos along with Americans Jack Conger and Kelsi Dahlia. Both Efimova and King will be swimming freestyle in their respective relays. Full relay line-ups can be found here.

