Santa Clara International Meet Psychs Posted

2019 Santa Clara Swim Club International Meet

June 6-9, 2019

George F. Haines International Aquatic Center

Santa Clara, CA

Psych sheets for the 2019 Santa Clara International Meet have been posted. The meet will take place June 6-9 at the George F. Haines International Aquatic Center in Santa Clara.

In the past, Santa Clara was home to the last stops for the Pro Swim Series, serving as a final tune-up for elites before heading off to the summer’s big championship meets. In lieu of Santa Clara, Clovis will now be the final stop of the Pro Swim Series, which will be June 12-15.

Among the notable names on the psych sheets are a number of Cal and Stanford swimmers. Katie Ledecky is scheduled to swim the 200 and 400 free along with the 200 IM. Meanwhile, her sprint counter-part Simone Manuel will swim the 50 and 100 free with the 50 fly.

Under Alto Swim Club, here are more notable names from the Stanford squad:

Also from Stanford and scheduled to swim the 200 free and 200 fly is Jack LeVant. Representing the North Texas Nadadores, LeVant is coming back to the pool after pulling out of the 2019 NCAAs for medical reasons. LeVant is seeded first in both of his swims, coming in with a 1:55.89 in his 200 fly and 1:46.39 in his 200 free.

From the Cal squad, Abbey Weitzeil will be joined by Katie McLaughlin and Cassidy Bayer alongside many other men’s team members (Arvidsson, N. Biondi, Forker, Hatch, Jhong, Young). Weitzeil is listed to swim the 50s and 100s of free and fly. Meanwhile, Bayer will swim the 50-100-200 fly and the 200/400 free.

But all eyes are on McLaughlin after her stunning swims from the Speedo Grand Challenge earlier this month. While not swimming the 200 fly, McLaughlin is scheduled to swim the 50/100 free, 50/100 fly, and the 200 free.

Another notable name to keep eyes on is 16-year-old Summer Smith from Bluefish. Smith is seeded in the top 10 in all seven of her events (400/800 FR, 100/200 BK, 200 FL, 200/400 IM). In the 200 back and 400 IM, Smith ranks in the top 40 all-time for the 15-16 age group.

Wyoming alum Brandon Fischer will also be swimming at this meet in the 50 breast, 200 breast, 50 fly, and 100 fly. In July 2018, the 30-year-old announced a comeback after timing time off from this 2016 Olympic Trials performance. Earlier in the summer, Fischer swam a 2:19.07 in his 200 breast. In order to swim at the 2020 Olympic Trials, Fischer will need to be under 2:17.89.